Junior health minister sent to face MPs over 1% NHS pay rise proposal

Published: 4:37 PM March 8, 2021

A junior health minister has been sent to defend the government's recommendation to give NHS workers in England a 1% pay rise.

Health secretary Matt Hancock dodged questions from MPs after Labour called for a response at the despatch box.

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth had demanded Hancock appear in the House of Commons to make a statement on the recommendations.

He said: “I am grateful for the minister (Whately), but where is the Secretary of State?

“Why isn’t the Secretary of State here to defend a Budget that puts up tax for hard-working family and cuts pay for hard-working nurses?

“The Secretary of State has stood at that despatch box repeatedly waxing lyrical, describing NHS staff as heroes, saying they are the very best of us, and now he is cutting nurses’ pay.

“Last summer, when asked by Andrew Marr if nurses deserved a real-terms pay rise, he replied, ‘well, of course, I want to see people properly rewarded, absolutely’ – and yet now he is cutting nurses’ pay.”

Ahead of the urgent question, Downing Street declined to rule out a one-off bonus for NHS workers amid continued anger over the pay recommendation.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “We have been clear that we think the 1% pay rise is what is affordable.

“I’m not going to comment on speculation. We’ve set out what we think is affordable, it’s now for the pay review body to look at that and look at the other evidence and come forward with their recommendation.”