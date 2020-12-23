Government fund to assist Brexit customs agents runs out of money amid border crisis
- Credit: PA
Companies faces further chaos at Britain's border after Brexit after a fund set up to help them process customs paperwork ran out of cash.
HMRC said almost all the money from the Customs Grant Scheme - an £84million-pound programme to train staff and set up new IT systems - has run dry, leaving businesses at the risk of continued gridlock at Britain's borders due to a lack of trained customs staff.
"If applications cannot be fulfilled due to funding, applicants will be placed on a waiting list to have funds allocated if and when funds are returned," HMRC said in a statement.
"Businesses may also want to look into support available through government-backed loans schemes like the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme."
Trade between the UK and the EU faces major disruption if post-Brexit paperwork is not managed properly.
You may also want to watch:
Lorry drivers with the wrong paperwork face being held up by customs officials, risking a 7,000-long queue at the border.
MORE: Brexiteer swears after learning levels of red tape to be imposed on Britain after Brexit
MORE: Transport head says UK in store for Brexit traffic chaos 'like we have never experienced'
This comes as the Port of Dover finds itself in chaos after France closed its borders to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.
Most Read
- 1 Boris Johnson protest song could bag the Number 1 slot in the Christmas chart
- 2 Cabinet minister indicates Brexit deal could be close
- 3 Michel Barnier to make Brexit announcement
- 4 Loophole means Boris Johnson can spend Christmas with family in Tier 4
- 5 Resurfaced footage shows Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit 2013 prediction proven right
- 6 Number 10 describes EU leak over Brexit talks as 'bollocks'
- 7 Growing number of Leave voters now think Brexit was 'wrong', new YouGov poll finds
- 8 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 9 Boris Johnson criticised for laughing with minister about prospect of no-deal Brexit
- 10 Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'
Logistics experts estimate the UK will need as many as 50,000 extra customs agents after Brexit.
An extra 400 million customs declarations are expected to be filed annually at a cost of £13billion, even if a deal is reached.
HMRC said the sector expects to see a near fourfold increase in its capacity to process customs declarations, and that Britain is "well prepared" to deal with the changes at the end of the year.
"We are very concerned that any delays that arise because we have not got the right people in the right place at the right time will make it harder for U.K. businesses to trade with our European neighbours," a panel of U.K. lawmakers led by Hilary Benn, chair of the Future Relationship with the European Union Committee, said in a report last week.
"The government must stand ready to address any shortages in personnel."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.