No 10 refuses to say if MPs will get to vote on Brexit deal
- Credit: Parliament Live
Downing Street repeatedly refused to confirm that MPs would be given a vote on any post-Brexit trade deal that is agreed with the European Union.
The prime minister’s official spokesman said it was for Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg to set out the business of the House and refused to commit to the principle of MPs having a vote.
The spokesman said: “I’m obviously not going to pre-empt the business of the House which obviously gets set out in the usual way.
“We are confident that there is time to do whatever we need to do in parliament.”
MORE: SNP plans to vote down Boris Johnson's Brexit deal
MORE: Labour 'minded to support' any Brexit deal Boris Johnson secures
After repeatedly refusing to confirm that MPs will get a say, the spokesman was asked whether Downing Street was not guaranteeing a vote.
“I didn’t say that, I just made the clear point that it’s for the Leader of the House to set out the business of the House in the usual way.”
MORE: Peers inflict fresh defeat on government over parliamentary scrutiny of Brexit deals
