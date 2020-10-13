Video
These MPs just voted against protecting food and farming standards after Brexit
MPs voted 332 to 279 to overturn a House of Lords amendment to the Agriculture Bill which would have required agricultural and food imports to meet domestic standards.
The Lords had made the change to block the import of foodstuffs produced abroad with lower animal welfare standards, amid warnings over chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef entering the UK market from the US.
The Conservative manifesto promised: "We will not compromise on our high environmental protection, animal welfare and food standards”.
But these MPs voted to give a government majority of 53 against enshrining such measures in law:
Nigel Adams
Bim Afolami
Adam Afriyie
Imran Ahmad Khan
Nickie Aiken
Lucy Allan
Lee Anderson
Stuart Anderson
Caroline Ansell
Edward Argar
Sarah Atherton
Victoria Atkins
Gareth Bacon
Richard Bacon
Kemi Badenoch
Shaun Bailey
Siobhan Baillie
Duncan Baker
Steve Baker
Harriett Baldwin
Steve Barclay
John Baron
Simon Baynes
Aaron Bell
Scott Benton
Paul Beresford
Jake Berry
Saqib Bhatti
Bob Blackman
Crispin Blunt
Peter Bone
Andrew Bowie
Ben Bradley
Graham Brady
Suella Braverman
Jack Brereton
Andrew Bridgen
Paul Bristow
Sara Britcliffe
James Brokenshire
Anthony Browne
Fiona Bruce
Felicity Buchan
Robert Buckland
Alex Burghart
Conor Burns
Rob Butler
Alun Cairns
Andy Carter
James Cartlidge
William Cash
Miriam Cates
Maria Caulfield
Alex Chalk
Rehman Chishti
Jo Churchill
Greg Clark
Simon Clarke
Theo Clarke
Brendan Clarke-Smith
Chris Clarkson
James Cleverly
Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
Thérèse Coffey
Elliot Colburn
Damian Collins
Alberto Costa
Robert Courts
Claire Coutinho
Geoffrey Cox
Stephen Crabb
Virginia Crosbie
James Daly
David T C Davies
James Davies
Gareth Davies
Mims Davies
Philip Davies
David Davis
Dehenna Davison
Caroline Dinenage
Sarah Dines
Jonathan Djanogly
Michelle Donelan
Nadine Dorries
Steve Double
Oliver Dowden
Jackie Doyle-Price
Richard Drax
Flick Drummond
James Duddridge
David Duguid
Iain Duncan Smith
Mark Eastwood
Ruth Edwards
Michael Ellis
Tobias Ellwood
Natalie Elphicke
George Eustice
Luke Evans
David Evennett
Ben Everitt
Michael Fabricant
Laura Farris
Simon Fell
Katherine Fletcher
Mark Fletcher
Nick Fletcher
Vicky Ford
Kevin Foster
Mark Francois
Lucy Frazer
Mike Freer
Richard Fuller
Marcus Fysh
Mark Garnier
Nusrat Ghani
Nick Gibb
Peter Gibson
Jo Gideon
Cheryl Gillan
John Glen
Robert Goodwill
Michael Gove
Richard Graham
Helen Grant
James Gray
Chris Grayling
Chris Green
Damian Green
Andrew Griffith
Kate Griffiths
James Grundy
Jonathan Gullis
Robert Halfon
Luke Hall
Matt Hancock
Greg Hands
Mark Harper
Rebecca Harris
Trudy Harrison
Sally-Ann Hart
Simon Hart
John Hayes
Oliver Heald
James Heappey
Chris Heaton-Harris
Gordon Henderson
Darren Henry
Antony Higginbotham
Damian Hinds
Richard Holden
Kevin Hollinrake
Philip Hollobone
Adam Holloway
Paul Holmes
John Howell
Paul Howell
Nigel Huddleston
Eddie Hughes
Jane Hunt
Jeremy Hunt
Tom Hunt
Alister Jack
Sajid Javid
Ranil Jayawardena
Bernard Jenkin
Mark Jenkinson
Andrea Jenkyns
Robert Jenrick
Caroline Johnson
Gareth Johnson
David Johnston
Andrew Jones
Fay Jones
David Jones
Marcus Jones
Simon Jupp
Daniel Kawczynski
Alicia Kearns
Gillian Keegan
Julian Knight
Greg Knight
Danny Kruger
John Lamont
Andrea Leadsom
Edward Leigh
Ian Levy
Andrew Lewer
Brandon Lewis
Ian Liddell-Grainger
Chris Loder
Mark Logan
Marco Longhi
Julia Lopez
Jack Lopresti
Jonathan Lord
Tim Loughton
Craig Mackinlay
Cherilyn Mackrory
Rachel Maclean
Alan Mak
Kit Malthouse
Anthony Mangnall
Scott Mann
Julie Marson
Theresa May
Jerome Mayhew
Paul Maynard
Karl McCartney
Esther McVey
Mark Menzies
Johnny Mercer
Huw Merriman
Stephen Metcalfe
Robin Millar
Maria Miller
Amanda Milling
Nigel Mills
Andrew Mitchell
Gagan Mohindra
Damien Moore
Robbie Moore
Penny Mordaunt
Anne Marie Morris
David Morris
James Morris
Joy Morrissey
Wendy Morton
Kieran Mullan
Holly Mumby-Croft
Sheryll Murray
Andrew Murrison
Robert Neill
Lia Nici
Jesse Norman
Neil O'Brien
Matthew Offord
Priti Patel
Owen Paterson
Mark Pawsey
Mike Penning
John Penrose
Andrew Percy
Chris Philp
Christopher Pincher
Dan Poulter
Rebecca Pow
Victoria Prentis
Jeremy Quin
Will Quince
Dominic Raab
Tom Randall
John Redwood
Jacob Rees-Mogg
Nicola Richards
Angela Richardson
Rob Roberts
Laurence Robertson
Mary Robinson
Andrew Rosindell
Lee Rowley
Dean Russell
David Rutley
Gary Sambrook
Selaine Saxby
Paul Scully
Bob Seely
Andrew Selous
Alok Sharma
Alec Shelbrooke
David Simmonds
Chris Skidmore
Chloe Smith
Greg Smith
Julian Smith
Royston Smith
Amanda Solloway
Ben Spencer
Alexander Stafford
Andrew Stephenson
Jane Stevenson
John Stevenson
Bob Stewart
Iain Stewart
Gary Streeter
Mel Stride
Graham Stuart
James Sunderland
Desmond Swayne
Robert Syms
Derek Thomas
Maggie Throup
Edward Timpson
Kelly Tolhurst
Justin Tomlinson
Michael Tomlinson
Craig Tracey
Anne-Marie Trevelyan
Laura Trott
Elizabeth Truss
Tom Tugendhat
Shailesh Vara
Martin Vickers
Matt Vickers
Christian Wakeford
Robin Walker
Charles Walker
Ben Wallace
Jamie Wallis
David Warburton
Matt Warman
Giles Watling
Suzanne Webb
Helen Whately
Heather Wheeler
Craig Whittaker
John Whittingdale
Bill Wiggin
James Wild
Craig Williams
Gavin Williamson
Mike Wood
Jacob Young
Nadhim Zahawi
Ian Paisley (DUP)
Sammy Wilson (DUP)
Julian Lewis (Independent)
