These MPs just voted against protecting food and farming standards after Brexit

Video

Published: 9:34 AM October 13, 2020 Updated: 9:46 AM October 13, 2020

A vote is read out in the House of Commons. - Credit: PA

MPs voted 332 to 279 to overturn a House of Lords amendment to the Agriculture Bill which would have required agricultural and food imports to meet domestic standards.

The Lords had made the change to block the import of foodstuffs produced abroad with lower animal welfare standards, amid warnings over chlorinated chicken or hormone-treated beef entering the UK market from the US.

The Conservative manifesto promised: "We will not compromise on our high environmental protection, animal welfare and food standards”.

But these MPs voted to give a government majority of 53 against enshrining such measures in law:

Nigel Adams

Bim Afolami

Adam Afriyie

Imran Ahmad Khan

Nickie Aiken

Lucy Allan

Lee Anderson

Stuart Anderson

Caroline Ansell

Edward Argar

Sarah Atherton

Victoria Atkins

Gareth Bacon

Richard Bacon

Kemi Badenoch

Shaun Bailey

Siobhan Baillie

Duncan Baker

Steve Baker

Harriett Baldwin

Steve Barclay

John Baron

Simon Baynes

Aaron Bell

Scott Benton

Paul Beresford

Jake Berry

Saqib Bhatti

Bob Blackman

Crispin Blunt

Peter Bone

Andrew Bowie

Ben Bradley

Graham Brady

Suella Braverman

Jack Brereton

Andrew Bridgen

Paul Bristow

Sara Britcliffe

James Brokenshire

Anthony Browne

Fiona Bruce

Felicity Buchan

Robert Buckland

Alex Burghart

Conor Burns

Rob Butler

Alun Cairns

Andy Carter

James Cartlidge

William Cash

Miriam Cates

Maria Caulfield

Alex Chalk

Rehman Chishti

Jo Churchill

Greg Clark

Simon Clarke

Theo Clarke

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Chris Clarkson

James Cleverly

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown

Thérèse Coffey

Elliot Colburn

Damian Collins

Alberto Costa

Robert Courts

Claire Coutinho

Geoffrey Cox

Stephen Crabb

Virginia Crosbie

James Daly

David T C Davies

James Davies

Gareth Davies

Mims Davies

Philip Davies

David Davis

Dehenna Davison

Caroline Dinenage

Sarah Dines

Jonathan Djanogly

Michelle Donelan

Nadine Dorries

Steve Double

Oliver Dowden

Jackie Doyle-Price

Richard Drax

Flick Drummond

James Duddridge

David Duguid

Iain Duncan Smith

Mark Eastwood

Ruth Edwards

Michael Ellis

Tobias Ellwood

Natalie Elphicke

George Eustice

Luke Evans

David Evennett

Ben Everitt

Michael Fabricant

Laura Farris

Simon Fell

Katherine Fletcher

Mark Fletcher

Nick Fletcher

Vicky Ford

Kevin Foster

Mark Francois

Lucy Frazer

Mike Freer

Richard Fuller

Marcus Fysh

Mark Garnier

Nusrat Ghani

Nick Gibb

Peter Gibson

Jo Gideon

Cheryl Gillan

John Glen

Robert Goodwill

Michael Gove

Richard Graham

Helen Grant

James Gray

Chris Grayling

Chris Green

Damian Green

Andrew Griffith

Kate Griffiths

James Grundy

Jonathan Gullis

Robert Halfon

Luke Hall

Matt Hancock

Greg Hands

Mark Harper

Rebecca Harris

Trudy Harrison

Sally-Ann Hart

Simon Hart

John Hayes

Oliver Heald

James Heappey

Chris Heaton-Harris

Gordon Henderson

Darren Henry

Antony Higginbotham

Damian Hinds

Richard Holden

Kevin Hollinrake

Philip Hollobone

Adam Holloway

Paul Holmes

John Howell

Paul Howell

Nigel Huddleston

Eddie Hughes

Jane Hunt

Jeremy Hunt

Tom Hunt

Alister Jack

Sajid Javid

Ranil Jayawardena

Bernard Jenkin

Mark Jenkinson

Andrea Jenkyns

Robert Jenrick

Caroline Johnson

Gareth Johnson

David Johnston

Andrew Jones

Fay Jones

David Jones

Marcus Jones

Simon Jupp

Daniel Kawczynski

Alicia Kearns

Gillian Keegan

Julian Knight

Greg Knight

Danny Kruger

John Lamont

Andrea Leadsom

Edward Leigh

Ian Levy

Andrew Lewer

Brandon Lewis

Ian Liddell-Grainger

Chris Loder

Mark Logan

Marco Longhi

Julia Lopez

Jack Lopresti

Jonathan Lord

Tim Loughton

Craig Mackinlay

Cherilyn Mackrory

Rachel Maclean

Alan Mak

Kit Malthouse

Anthony Mangnall

Scott Mann

Julie Marson

Theresa May

Jerome Mayhew

Paul Maynard

Karl McCartney

Esther McVey

Mark Menzies

Johnny Mercer

Huw Merriman

Stephen Metcalfe

Robin Millar

Maria Miller

Amanda Milling

Nigel Mills

Andrew Mitchell

Gagan Mohindra

Damien Moore

Robbie Moore

Penny Mordaunt

Anne Marie Morris

David Morris

James Morris

Joy Morrissey

Wendy Morton

Kieran Mullan

Holly Mumby-Croft

Sheryll Murray

Andrew Murrison

Robert Neill

Lia Nici

Jesse Norman

Neil O'Brien

Matthew Offord

Priti Patel

Owen Paterson

Mark Pawsey

Mike Penning

John Penrose

Andrew Percy

Chris Philp

Christopher Pincher

Dan Poulter

Rebecca Pow

Victoria Prentis

Jeremy Quin

Will Quince

Dominic Raab

Tom Randall

John Redwood

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nicola Richards

Angela Richardson

Rob Roberts

Laurence Robertson

Mary Robinson

Andrew Rosindell

Lee Rowley

Dean Russell

David Rutley

Gary Sambrook

Selaine Saxby

Paul Scully

Bob Seely

Andrew Selous

Alok Sharma

Alec Shelbrooke

David Simmonds

Chris Skidmore

Chloe Smith

Greg Smith

Julian Smith

Royston Smith

Amanda Solloway

Ben Spencer

Alexander Stafford

Andrew Stephenson

Jane Stevenson

John Stevenson

Bob Stewart

Iain Stewart

Gary Streeter

Mel Stride

Graham Stuart

James Sunderland

Desmond Swayne

Robert Syms

Derek Thomas

Maggie Throup

Edward Timpson

Kelly Tolhurst

Justin Tomlinson

Michael Tomlinson

Craig Tracey

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Laura Trott

Elizabeth Truss

Tom Tugendhat

Shailesh Vara

Martin Vickers

Matt Vickers

Christian Wakeford

Robin Walker

Charles Walker

Ben Wallace

Jamie Wallis

David Warburton

Matt Warman

Giles Watling

Suzanne Webb

Helen Whately

Heather Wheeler

Craig Whittaker

John Whittingdale

Bill Wiggin

James Wild

Craig Williams

Gavin Williamson

Mike Wood

Jacob Young

Nadhim Zahawi

Ian Paisley (DUP)

Sammy Wilson (DUP)

Julian Lewis (Independent)









