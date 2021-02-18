Iain Duncan Smith appointed post-Brexit government adviser
- Credit: Channel 4 News
Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith has been given a new role as a government adviser following Brexit.
The Brexiteer rejoins government to become an adviser to Boris Johnson on regulatory reform after the UK departed from the European Union.
He will chair the Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform (TIGGR) alongside Theresa Villiers and George Freeman.
MORE: Tory MP is under new investigation following row UK's anti-corruption watchdog
The government claims that the TIGGR will "identify and develop proposals across a range of areas that will drive innovation and competitiveness, reduce barriers to start-ups and scale-ups, create opportunities for innovation to make the most of cutting-edge technologies, and support growth and dynamism right across the UK economy".
Duncan Smith has claimed he will not lead a "slash-and-burn exercise" when changing reviewing EU rules, despite fears from pro-European campaigners.
You may also want to watch:
Shadow minister for employment rights Andy McDonald said the news was "setting alarm bells ringing" and that Labour was "ready for the fight of our lives" with the government over any reforms.
It comes as former Brexit negotiator David Frost becomes an unelected cabinet minister on the UK government's relationship with the EU.
Most Read
- 1 Wetherspoon boss calls for pubs to reopen early to help public finances
- 2 Are Remainers destined to become the new Jacobites?
- 3 Labour to consider reform of voting system following pressure from local parties
- 4 Majority of Brits are unsatisfied with outcome of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, new survey finds
- 5 The Swiss secret that could keep Britain together
- 6 Tory MP mocks 'Boris Burrow' telling PM to get 'unicorns' and 'Puff the Magic Dragon' involved
- 7 The press and its shameful indulgence of Boris Johnson
- 8 Michel Barnier launches political group, prompting speculation of 2022 French presidential bid
- 9 Nicola Sturgeon takes swipe at No 10 following Dominic Cummings' Covid contracts admission
- 10 SUNLIT UPLANDS: Cheese importers kick up a stink over Brexit
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.