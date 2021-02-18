Iain Duncan Smith appointed post-Brexit government adviser

Published: 9:58 AM February 18, 2021 Updated: 10:05 AM February 18, 2021

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith has been given a new role as a government adviser following Brexit.

The Brexiteer rejoins government to become an adviser to Boris Johnson on regulatory reform after the UK departed from the European Union.

He will chair the Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform (TIGGR) alongside Theresa Villiers and George Freeman.

The government claims that the TIGGR will "identify and develop proposals across a range of areas that will drive innovation and competitiveness, reduce barriers to start-ups and scale-ups, create opportunities for innovation to make the most of cutting-edge technologies, and support growth and dynamism right across the UK economy".

Duncan Smith has claimed he will not lead a "slash-and-burn exercise" when changing reviewing EU rules, despite fears from pro-European campaigners.

Shadow minister for employment rights Andy McDonald said the news was "setting alarm bells ringing" and that Labour was "ready for the fight of our lives" with the government over any reforms.

It comes as former Brexit negotiator David Frost becomes an unelected cabinet minister on the UK government's relationship with the EU.