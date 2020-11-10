Video
Iain Duncan Smith tells Joe Biden that Brexit 'has nothing to do with him'
- Credit: Channel 4 News
Iain Duncan Smith has become the latest Brexiteer to worsen relations between Boris Johnson and Joe Biden's administration, by telling the president-elect that Brexit "has nothing to do with him".
Over the weekend fellow European Research Group member John Redwood was criticised for sending a "warning letter" to Biden over Brexit, claiming they have a bigger mandate to deliver their project than Biden has to run the country.
Now former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith has insisted the Tories will "get on with our legislation" insisting there is no need for the president-elect to get involved.
He told Channel 4 News: "It's nothing to do with them and we will get on with our legislation.
"We are a sovereign nation, that's what we voted for.
MORE: Joe Biden win could force Boris Johnson to water down Brexit bill
MORE: US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
"And therefore sovereign nations have the right to be sovereign."
He added: "If I was Joe Biden, I would look to his own domestic problems rather than ours."
Asked whether that was a "polite butt out" aimed at Biden, he replied: "You can take it as you wish."
It follows reports from the Biden camp that there is "no special relationship" between Biden and Johnson, with the next US president prioritising calls between EU leaders and America first.
MORE: ‘Ireland owes this country nothing’ - Bonnie Greer on Question Time on Brexit negotiations
Most Read
- 1 John Redwood sends 'warning letter' to Joe Biden over Brexit
- 2 Joe Biden prioritises phone calls with Merkel and Macron - as Johnson still waits
- 3 'There is no special relationship with Boris Johnson', warns Joe Biden camp
- 4 John Major savages Brexit warning Britain will 'never be a great power again'
- 5 Former Tory minister backs Keir Starmer to be next PM
- 6 Tory MPs hatching plan to topple Boris Johnson if he does not resign in spring
- 7 Brexiteer peer branded racist for calling Kamala Harris 'the Indian'
- 8 Minister now admits US trade deal no longer 'critical' to UK economy success
- 9 Joe Biden could hand Boris Johnson Brexit ultimatum in first phone call
- 10 Vaccine tsar to leave post after racking up £670,000 bill for PR support
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.