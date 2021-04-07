SNP hints at voting pact with Tories to pass Boris Johnson's Covid passport scheme

Published: 10:42 AM April 7, 2021

The SNP are reportedly considering a voting pact with the government to pass legislation on Boris Johnson's Covid passport scheme.

Some 41 Tory MPs and Labour have hardened their positions against the "Covid Status Certification" programme, warning the checks would create a "two tier" nation.







A leaked Labour memo showed the party's MPs were considering opposing the legislation "on the basis of what we’ve seen and discussed with ministers".

"They appear poorly thought through, will put added burdens on business and run the risk of becoming another expensive Whitehall project that gets outsourced to friends of Tory ministers," the memo read.

With Tory rebels potentially joining up with Labour, there are now concerns Johnson could lose a vote on the issue on the House of Commons.

However, Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, may have offered the Tories a lifeline, stating his party would "look constructively at any proposals".

It came as Jeremy Hunt, the Tory former health secretary and chairman of the Health Select Committee, said he believed the public will accept the documents if they are the "only way to socialise in public places safely".

With a total of 44 MPs in Westminster, the SNP could see Johnson fend a Tory revolt that would have to grow to approximately 80 in order to lose the vote.

It would mean that even if Labour opposed the documents Johnson would likely still have enough votes to get over the line.

Blackford told The Telegraph: "Obviously we're keen to take steps to get back to normality, but in a way that is inclusive.

"We would look constructively at any proposals that would help us get there, including Covid status checks. It is important that people are not excluded.

"Therefore such checks would have to include people who have had a Covid test as well as those who are vaccinated.

"When it comes to SNP MPs potentially voting on such matters in Westminster, these measures will affect Scots visiting friends or for work in England."

Blackford subsequently said that as things currently stand the SNP will not support the domestic plans.

He said: "The UK government hasn't published any proposals yet, and the Tory position has been mired in confusion and contradiction. On the basis of the information available, there is not a proposition in front of us that SNP MPs could support."