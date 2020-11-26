Video
'The irony': Iain Duncan Smith mocked following 'honesty with the public' remark about Rishi Sunak
- Credit: Twitter
Brexiteer Iain Duncan Smith (IDS) has been criticised for suggesting it was "far better" for politicians to be "straight and honest" with the public.
The former work and pensions secretary said it was right for Rishi Sunak to be "honest" with the public about spending cuts brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Appearing of Good Morning Britain, IDS said: "It's far better to be straight and honest with the public, who actually understand what is happening at the moment.
"If he [Sunak] had come out and said, 'don't worry, it's all going to be ok,' everybody would have said [that] this is ridiculous."
The former Tory leader also defended a public sector pay freeze, arguing the UK had to find money to deal with the "worst [economic] figures in 300 years outside of a war".
Twitter users lapped up the comments.
Jimmy Sev posted: "The irony of IDS saying it’s far better to be straight with the public!"
Mark Stacey wrote: "Straight as backing an election promise of an oven-ready deal, not reading it then pushing it through the House of Commons and 9 months later saying that the oven-ready [deal] is not good and brake international law to change it?"
Elaine Loughery added: "Straight and honest are not two words I would associate with the government."
One user, by the name AJames, quipped: "I missed the part where he said don't worry, Brexit will be here to save us!"
