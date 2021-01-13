Brexiteer rebuked after backing Nigel Farage's 'East Germany' claims

Published: 3:29 PM January 13, 2021 Updated: 3:45 PM January 13, 2021

A right-wing commentator has been heavily criticised after agreeing with Nigel Farage's claim that the UK was turning into the surveillance state that was Easy Germany.

Isabelle Oakeshott praised the Reform UK leader for highlighting the "brutal authoritarianism" committed by Westminster in the form of national lockdowns since the coronavirus outbreak.

In a ten-minute clip posted on his Twitter account, Farage warned there "was a danger we could become something akin to a police state".

The former Brexit Party leader said legislation to legalise the latest lockdown had gone "way too far" and was worried Westminster was taking British society "to a place where East Germany was before the fall of the Berlin wall".

"Nigel Farage is right to warn that the UK is in danger of turning into East Germany," the former Sunday Times journalist tweeted.

"I wonder how long it will take for our country to recover from the brutal authoritarianism that has been established in the name of coronavirus."

Oakeshott is a fierce critic of the government's handling of the virus and once received a firm rebuke from Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary after calling for young people to be exempt from restrictions.

Oakeshott's comment faced fierce criticism online.

The Economist's Shashank Joshi said the remark was "not far off the sort of dishonest and incendiary rhetoric that led to last week's violence in Washington".

"'Turning into East Germany'. 'Brutal authoritarianism'. A short step from delegitimising the state to worse," he added.

Pascal Jacquemain said: "Oh shoot. My mum lived under Nazi occupation before she was smuggled into Switz for her safety. She knows what authoritarianism looks like and it ain't it."

Oh shoot.

My mum lived under Nazi occupation before she was smuggled into Switch for her safety.

Neil C Boote followed up: "You wouldn't a know brutal authoritarianism if it bit you on the rear. Not being able to host dinner parties or go to a music festival for a few months really isn't it."

"Says the people who would prorogue parliament if they didn't get the right to dictate legislation," asserted Michael Carson.

Stuart Fuller served Oakeshott with a brilliant suggestion.

"Seems to me that any commentator who thinks that the govt’s reaction to the pandemic is 'brutal authoritarianism' and that the UK is 'in danger of turning into East Germany' needs to invest in a dictionary and in some history lessons."

This is not the first time commentator has come to Farage's defence.

Last week she said Farage should have been included on the New Year's Honours List because he "did more than anyone else on the planet to get us out of the EU" and called the honours system "corrupt" and "a nonsense".





