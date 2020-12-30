Video
Jacob Rees-Mogg set to break Brexit commitment to Union and DUP
- Credit: Global
Jacob Rees-Mogg has been reminded that he once claimed that Unionists should listen to the words of the DUP before deciding how they would vote on any Brexit deal, as he looks set to break the commitment.
In March 2019 he claimed that he could not vote for a deal "under any circumstances" if the DUP did not back it, claiming that "ultimately the United Kingdom is more important to me than the European Union".
But Rees-Mogg appears to have reneged on that commitment, after declaring support for the latest Brexit deal.
The former European Research Group member celebrated that the UK was "a sovereign nation again" after the agreement was reached.
It appears Rees-Mogg is likely to vote in support of such deal, despite the DUP announcing it could not back it.
In 2019, during Theresa May's reign as prime minister, he claimed: "If the DUP felt that the United Kingdom was being divided up on the deal, then that would mean it was impossible to vote for the deal under any circumstances."
He added: "The United Kingdom is my country and I don't want to see my country chopped up.
"So the DUP's position is very significant."
Most Read
- 1 German newspaper claims Britain has been 'captured by gambling liars and frivolous clowns'
- 2 Brexiteer says he'd never have voted for Brexit 'if we knew we'd lose our jobs'
- 3 Brexiteer claims Brexit deal 'so bad we'd be better off staying in EU'
- 4 Brexiteer mocked after figuring out deal gives Britain just 2.32% more fish after EU departure
- 5 'He is so two-faced': Former Brexit Party politicians turn on each other over deal
- 6 Labour MPs sign letter against Boris Johnson's 'rotten' Brexit deal
- 7 How Remainers will mark the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December
- 8 Lord Heseltine calls on MPs and peers to abstain on damaging Brexit bill
- 9 Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'
- 10 Shadow ministers prepare to resign after Keir Starmer instructs them to vote for Brexit deal
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.