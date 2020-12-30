Video

Published: 9:08 AM December 30, 2020 Updated: 9:14 AM December 30, 2020

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been reminded that he once claimed that Unionists should listen to the words of the DUP before deciding how they would vote on any Brexit deal, as he looks set to break the commitment.

In March 2019 he claimed that he could not vote for a deal "under any circumstances" if the DUP did not back it, claiming that "ultimately the United Kingdom is more important to me than the European Union".

But Rees-Mogg appears to have reneged on that commitment, after declaring support for the latest Brexit deal.

The former European Research Group member celebrated that the UK was "a sovereign nation again" after the agreement was reached.

It appears Rees-Mogg is likely to vote in support of such deal, despite the DUP announcing it could not back it.

In 2019, during Theresa May's reign as prime minister, he claimed: "If the DUP felt that the United Kingdom was being divided up on the deal, then that would mean it was impossible to vote for the deal under any circumstances."

He added: "The United Kingdom is my country and I don't want to see my country chopped up.

"So the DUP's position is very significant."