Jacob Rees-Mogg tells MPs that Labour 'run out of other people's money'
Despite refusing to provide an economic analysis for Brexit, throwing millions on unusable coronavirus PPE, giving special advisers large pay rises, Jacob Rees-Mogg has accused Labour of wasting money.
Speaking in front of MPs, leader of the House of Commons Rees-Mogg said it was a "well-known fact that socialists" run out of other people's money.
It follows a question from Tory MP Tom Randall, who called for a debate on the "shortcomings" of a Labour-controlled council in Nottingham.
Rees-Mogg replied: "It is a well-known fact that socialists have ultimately run out of other people’s money.
"It is a delight to be able to congratulate good and efficient Conservative councils for their sound financial management.
"He is not the first member to allude to the hair-brained schemes of insolvent energy companies cooked up by left-wing councils in recent years."
He continued: "It is a great shame that the people of Nottingham have to suffer under such mismanagement.
"They must look on with envy at the neighbours that live in the county council who enjoy a proper return on their council taxes.
"Local authorities like us in this house must remember that they serve their electors and taxpayers and they should always be clear that they have a duty to manage their finances properly.
"I hope their voters take note."
It comes as it was revealed Boris Johnson had spent £2.7 million on sacked advisers over the last year.
