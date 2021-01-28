Video
Jacob Rees-Mogg calls Nicola Sturgeon 'Mrs Moan-a-lot' over concerns about PM's Scotland trip
- Credit: Parliamentlive.tv
Jacob Rees-Mogg has branded Nicola Sturgeon "Mrs Moan-a-lot" after she suggested Boris Johnson's trip to Scotland this week would break coronavirus guidelines.
Instead, Rees-Mogg said the first minister should be "proud" of the prime minister's visit to a vaccine facility in Livingstone.
Responding to the SNP's Tommy Sheppard's question on the matter, the Commons leader said: "I used to think that Moan-a-lot was a fictional character but it turns out it's actually the first minister of Scotland; that all Mrs Sturgeon can ever do is moan a lot.
"She moans when distinguished royal personalities visit Scotland; she moans when the prime minister visits Scotland; at people doing their duty, doing their job."
Rees-Mogg said the prime minister's visit to a vaccine factory on Scotland "should be something we're proud of".
"The prime minister is doing his job and Moan-a-lot, Mr Speaker, will have something to moan about in early February when Mr Salmon gives evidence to a committee inquiry into the Scottish parliament and we find out all that is going on up north and the disadvantage of the Scottish people led by a hopeless administration," he added.
This comes as the first minister told Johnson to "work from home" instead of travelling up to Scotland.
MORE: Michael Gove claims Boris Johnson is a 'huge asset' to Scotland
MORE: SNP minister warns Boris Johnson could break Covid rules by visiting Scotland
Sturgeon told the latest coronavirus press briefing: “I am not and never would be saying that Boris Johnson is not welcome in Scotland - he’s the prime minister of the UK. Beyond that, everyone’s welcome in Scotland.
"Even if I had the ability to stop him, that’s not what this is about. I’d be really disappointed if that’s how what I’m about to say is translated.
"But we’re living in a global pandemic and every day right now I stand, look down the camera, and say what I’m about to say. Boris Johnson does it, I heard him as recently as yesterday - don’t travel unless it is really essential. Work from home if you possibly can."
