Published: 12:51 PM January 14, 2021 Updated: 12:59 PM January 14, 2021

Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed fish captured after the Brexit deal came into effect were "British and happier for it".

Rees-Mogg suggested Scottish fishermen should be happy that Britain "got our fish back", even though many faced financial difficulties caused by stock rotting at British ports due to Brexit-related hold-ups.







Responding to the SNP's Tommy Sheppard's question on compensating those fishermen, the leader of the Commons said: "The fishing issue was covered a moment ago by the secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs and perhaps the honourable gentleman should have tuned into that debate instead of bringing it up during Business Questions.

"The government is tackling this issue and is moving as quickly as it can.

"The key is that we've got our fish back! They're now British fish and they are better and happier for it."

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle quipped: "Obviously there's overwhelming evidence for that."

This comes after the SNP's Westminster leader reminded Boris Johnson that many fishermen had become severely affected by the Brexit process.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, the Scottish politician told the Commons: "The reality is Mr Speaker that a third of Scottish fishing fleet is tied up in the harbour. Some boats are landing in Denmark, rather than Scotland, to avoid Brexit bureaucracy.

"Scottish seafood exporters are losing upwards of £1 million a day. Seafood Scotland says all the extra red tape is an 'almost impossible task', it's even forced ferry operators to pause load deliveries to the continent."

The prime minister instead turned his attention to the money spent on IndyRef2 by the SNP, insisting the Scottish government should be focused on the pandemic.