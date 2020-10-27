James Cleverly mocked after telling people to 'look at how they're doing in Wales'
- Credit: Question Time/BBC
Former Tory party chairman James Cleverly has been mocked after tempting to smear Labour by telling people to look at the situation in Wales.
The Foreign Office minister saw his name to trend on Twitter as he tried to turn users against Labour by using the example of the Welsh government to prove his own party had the right response.
He wrote: "If you want to see how a Labour government would be dealing with the current COVID-19 situation just look at how they’re doing in Wales."
Many responded to claim Wales had in fact taken a better approach to Westminster, whilst others point out that the Labour government were managing to provide free school meals when the Tories had failed.
"You really aren't very good at this politics thing are you?" replied Chantal Bowman.
You may also want to watch:
"Own goal!" commented David Goodland.
"This isn't the point you think you are making," wrote Owain Jones.
Most Read
- 1 Brexiteer Prue Leith quits Tory Party after government votes down motion to protect UK food standards
- 2 Public slams Brexit Party tweet which shames Tory MPs who voted against free school meals
- 3 Piers Morgan must expose the government's Brexit betrayal
- 4 Peers set to remove law-breaking sections of Boris Johnson's Brexit bill
- 5 Group in protest against Tory MPs who voted down free school meals targets offices with empty plates
- 6 Tory minister blames journalists for NHS Test and Trace failure as he defends Dido Harding
- 7 Michel Barnier postpones Brussels return as Brexit trade talks in London continue
- 8 Brexit shambles: A stress of our own making
- 9 Boris Johnson and Priti Patel urged to end 'attacks' on lawyers in letter by 800 legal professionals
- 10 Priti Patel set to hand private firms £28 million in government contracts to deport asylum seekers from UK
"Less deaths per capita than England & we're not starving kids," said Eric Clump.
"Let’s look at how England is doing mate. Not very well. I would think twice before slagging off any other country," tweeted Glynis Elliott.
"Thanks James Cleverly, you’re right", added another. "Let’s look at Wales. Attempting to protect lives and the NHS. Disgusting isn’t it. Wait till you hear this though.. they also feed hungry children".
Ziggy noted: "If you want to see how a Tory government would be dealing with the current COVID-19 situation just look at the highest death rate in Europe and the worst recession the country has ever seen".
Labour MP Stephen Doughty tweeted: "Feeding kids during the hols? Running a much better performing test and trace system? Listening to the scientists on need for a 'firebreak'?"
Neil Newman quipped: "It is unusual for a Tory to praise the Opposition in such an open and honest way... Was his account hacked?"
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.