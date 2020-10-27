James Cleverly mocked after telling people to 'look at how they're doing in Wales'

Published: 8:36 AM October 27, 2020 Updated: 8:39 AM October 27, 2020

Former Tory party chairman James Cleverly has been mocked after tempting to smear Labour by telling people to look at the situation in Wales.

The Foreign Office minister saw his name to trend on Twitter as he tried to turn users against Labour by using the example of the Welsh government to prove his own party had the right response.

He wrote: "If you want to see how a Labour government would be dealing with the current COVID-19 situation just look at how they’re doing in Wales."

If you want to see how a Labour government would be dealing with the current COVID-19 situation just look at how they’re doing in Wales. — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) October 26, 2020

Many responded to claim Wales had in fact taken a better approach to Westminster, whilst others point out that the Labour government were managing to provide free school meals when the Tories had failed.

"You really aren't very good at this politics thing are you?" replied Chantal Bowman.

"Own goal!" commented David Goodland.

"This isn't the point you think you are making," wrote Owain Jones.

"Less deaths per capita than England & we're not starving kids," said Eric Clump.

"Let’s look at how England is doing mate. Not very well. I would think twice before slagging off any other country," tweeted Glynis Elliott.

This tweet has not been thought out in the slightest.

Welsh Government has done far better than the Conservatives and has far higher support for it's policies and actions. https://t.co/DAGFE4VKe0 — James Taylor (@JamesTaylor2111) October 26, 2020

"Thanks James Cleverly, you’re right", added another. "Let’s look at Wales. Attempting to protect lives and the NHS. Disgusting isn’t it. Wait till you hear this though.. they also feed hungry children".

Ziggy noted: "If you want to see how a Tory government would be dealing with the current COVID-19 situation just look at the highest death rate in Europe and the worst recession the country has ever seen".

Labour MP Stephen Doughty tweeted: "Feeding kids during the hols? Running a much better performing test and trace system? Listening to the scientists on need for a 'firebreak'?"

Neil Newman quipped: "It is unusual for a Tory to praise the Opposition in such an open and honest way... Was his account hacked?"



