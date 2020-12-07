Minister dodges calls for Boris Johnson to resign if there is a no-deal Brexit

Published: 8:39 AM December 7, 2020 Updated: 8:42 AM December 7, 2020

Government minister James Cleverly has dodged calls for Boris Johnson to resign if there is a no-deal Brexit, after promising an "oven-ready" deal at the last general election.

Answering questions from Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, Cleverly dismissed questions about a document showing "reasonable worst-case scenarios" surrounding no-deal Brexit.

Presenter Morgan asked who would be held accountable if the document, first revealed by journalist Robert Peston, starts to happen.

He said: "What happens if there is a no-deal Brexit and all this worst-case stuff starts to happen. Who is accountable? Do people start resigning?

"Does Boris Johnson in a year's time if any of this happens - and we run out of stuff, we run out of medicine, we start to see a massive hike in food prices, people already suffering in the pandemic really start to suffer - who is accountable if this fails?"

You may also want to watch:

But Cleverly dismissed concerns, and the suggestion anyone would be held accountable if it happens.

He explained: "The whole point of those documents is to make sure we put things in place to mitigate against possible negative outcomes. But one of the things ultimately the way to avoid that - and there will be challenges for the EU - is for the EU and the UK to a sign a deal. That's what we're working towards, that's what we hope we'll achieve.

"And also the point of the document is so the government can take action to ensure those things don't happen. To ensure the provision of medicines. We've invested over £700 million in border arrangements..."

But Morgan interjected to tell Cleverly: "I hope you're properly prepared, but what worries me was that we were told in January by the health secretary that we were prepared for a pandemic. And yet it turns out we weren't prepared.

"So forgive me if my trust in your government telling us how well prepared we are for a no-deal is rather limited, given that on the pandemic we were supposed to be so well prepared for, we now have the worst death toll in Europe and the worst economic performance in Europe."