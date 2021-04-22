James Dyson moves main address back to the UK
- Credit: Royal Society/Wikimedia
Brexiteer James Dyson has moved his address to the UK, two years after relocating the Dyson head office to Singapore.
Details for Weybourne Limited – Dyson’s parent company – were updated on Tuesday, records on the Companies House website show.
The entry is listed as “change of details for Sir James Dyson as a person with significant control”.
In the “new country/state usually resident” section, the United Kingdom is now listed, in a change made on April 6.
In a somewhat controversial move in January 2019, it was revealed the Brexit-backing businessman was relocating the Dyson head office from the UK to Singapore.
On the latest change, a spokeswoman for Dyson said: “We do not comment on private family matters and nothing has changed in respect of the company; the structure of the Group and the business rationale underpinning it are unaltered.”
Most Read
- 1 Poll: Laurence Fox in joint last place with Count Binface in race for London mayor
- 2 British fisherman expresses regret over Brexit vote on Danish TV
- 3 Brexit regret: Meet the Leave voters who wish they hadn't voted Leave
- 4 Why everyone in rents in Germany
- 5 Boris Johnson challenged over 'honesty and integrity' of Jennifer Arcuri claims
- 6 Opposition parties push for probe into Boris Johnson's conduct following viral video
- 7 Johnny Mercer 'sacked' by No 10 after speculation he intended to resign
- 8 Priti Patel plan to deport EU rough sleepers from UK branded ‘inhumane’ by charity
- 9 Academics urge No 10 to 'rethink' refusal to grant EU ambassador in London full diplomatic status
- 10 PMQs: Boris Johnson makes 'no apology' for texting James Dyson over tax
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.