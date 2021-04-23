News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Downing Street fails to publish full details of text messages with James Dyson

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 5:28 PM April 23, 2021    Updated: 5:32 PM April 23, 2021
Billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson

Billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson - Credit: PA

Downing Street has outlined details of Boris Johnson’s communications with billionaire James Dyson, but stopped short of publishing their messages amid a lobbying row.

The prime minister insisted there is nothing “sleazy” about their discussions, but the summary published by No 10 falls short of what many had expected.

The publication outlines how the entrepreneur was part of an industry call with Johnson on March 16 before the pair exchanged texts in late March.

Those messages were later leaked to the BBC, with former aide Dominic Cummings denying being the perpetrator despite claims from within Number 10.

He added: “It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves.”

MORE: Boris Johnson on path to 'mutually assured nuclear destruction', claims Peston




Downing Street
London

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Leader of the Reclaim Party, Laurence Fox, at the launch of their party manifesto for the London May

Elections

Poll: Laurence Fox in joint last place with Count Binface in race for...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
A trawler brings in its catch at Eyemouth harbour, in the Scottish Borders. The small Scottish fish

Brexit

British fisherman expresses regret over Brexit vote on Danish TV

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Skyline of Berlin (Germany) with TV Tower at dusk

Arts & Culture | Opinion

Why everybody rents in Germany

Tanit Koch

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, Londo

Boris Johnson

Opposition parties push for probe into Boris Johnson's conduct following...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus