Downing Street fails to publish full details of text messages with James Dyson

Published: 5:28 PM April 23, 2021 Updated: 5:32 PM April 23, 2021

Downing Street has outlined details of Boris Johnson’s communications with billionaire James Dyson, but stopped short of publishing their messages amid a lobbying row.

The prime minister insisted there is nothing “sleazy” about their discussions, but the summary published by No 10 falls short of what many had expected.

The publication outlines how the entrepreneur was part of an industry call with Johnson on March 16 before the pair exchanged texts in late March.

Those messages were later leaked to the BBC, with former aide Dominic Cummings denying being the perpetrator despite claims from within Number 10.

He added: “It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves.”

