Video

Published: 12:36 PM January 4, 2021 Updated: 12:58 PM January 4, 2021

A Leaver breaking down and apologising for voting Brexit, which was turned into a song, has recently resurfaced.

Comedian Brian Limond added a beat over audio of a man expressing his regret to LBC radio's James O'Brien live on air.







The man, who identified himself as Bill from Exmouth, said: "I owe you an apology my dear fellow. I was wrong, I was wrong, I was wrong. I think you're absolutely right.

"I was wrong, I’m so sorry. What have I done to my country? I'm so sorry."

Bill broke into tears as O'Brien attempted to reassure him that the "billionaires" who "spent all that money and put all that effort in" were to blame.

The call took place in 2018, two years after the Brexit vote but is being shared again in light of the UK having formally left the EU on December 31.

Yous having a nice Brexit? pic.twitter.com/Y8XkKmQHff — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) January 2, 2021

Fans of the song lapped it up.

James Rolland tweeted: "New national anthem."

New national anthem xx https://t.co/1c3chCSgqD — James Rolland (@jaysebro) January 3, 2021

Dom Burns posted: "That's the first song that's ever made me simultaneously angry, happy and sad."

@JonnyRebelArt said there should be a campaign to make the tune a number one "every week for the entire year" while one user described it as the "sound of the summer".

Britain left the EU on New Year's Eve. It will now trade with the bloc on terms agreed by Boris Johnson days before it left the union.