Video
Song resurfaces of Leaver expressing Brexit regret
- Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire
A Leaver breaking down and apologising for voting Brexit, which was turned into a song, has recently resurfaced.
Comedian Brian Limond added a beat over audio of a man expressing his regret to LBC radio's James O'Brien live on air.
The man, who identified himself as Bill from Exmouth, said: "I owe you an apology my dear fellow. I was wrong, I was wrong, I was wrong. I think you're absolutely right.
"I was wrong, I’m so sorry. What have I done to my country? I'm so sorry."
Bill broke into tears as O'Brien attempted to reassure him that the "billionaires" who "spent all that money and put all that effort in" were to blame.
The call took place in 2018, two years after the Brexit vote but is being shared again in light of the UK having formally left the EU on December 31.
Fans of the song lapped it up.
Most Read
- 1 Leavers in Spain mocked after complaining Brexit leaves them without UK television
- 2 Brexiteers in Europe are 'moaning the most now', claims Briton living abroad
- 3 Comedian delivers brilliant response to Brexiteers enraged over his Nigel Farage joke
- 4 Brexiteer fumes after EU fails to update website with mention of Brexit deal
- 5 Millions of voters to be given first chance for say on Covid-19 and Brexit
- 6 German newspaper claims Britain has been 'captured by gambling liars and frivolous clowns'
- 7 German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'
- 8 The arrival of English in Australia... and how long after the accent appeared
- 9 David Dimbleby rates Boris Johnson's government worst in his 82-year lifetime
- 10 Fisherman calls for George Eustice to resign claiming they're 'worse off' than before Brexit
James Rolland tweeted: "New national anthem."
Dom Burns posted: "That's the first song that's ever made me simultaneously angry, happy and sad."
@JonnyRebelArt said there should be a campaign to make the tune a number one "every week for the entire year" while one user described it as the "sound of the summer".
Britain left the EU on New Year's Eve. It will now trade with the bloc on terms agreed by Boris Johnson days before it left the union.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.