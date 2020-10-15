Presenter calls out duplicity of Brexiteers wanting to protect economy from lockdown

Video

Published: 3:18 PM October 15, 2020 Updated: 9:34 PM October 15, 2020

Radio presenter James O'Brien has called out the duplicity of Brexiteers - who support the UK leaving the European Union at any cost - now opposing a national lockdown to protect the economy.

Speaking on his LBC Radio show, O'Brien told listeners: "The people on the wrong side of history insist we can't have circuit-breaks or more lockdowns because of money. Or economic harm. Or whatever you want to call it.

"But they're almost exclusively the same people who insist that economic harm is a price worth paying for Brexit.

"Even as the Brexit they promised you has already disappeared from view.

"We already know it is going to increase red tape, we already know it's going to make us less free, we already know it's going to cost us an absolutely unprecedented tonne of money.

"We already know that it will probably involve compromising food standards, because otherwise why would they vote against enshrining our food standards in law?

"I mean it's incredible... I don't need to go on. Even I'm bored of the litany of evidence that they lied to you - or they simply didn't understand what they were discussing or talking about, of which Northern Ireland is probably the most shining example.

"So there were 42 MPs who voted against their own government last night - and their own whips...

"By our calculations, only two were opposed to Brexit prior to 2016. That's just incredible.

"How can it possibly be that economic harm is not just acceptable - but an actively welcome idea when expecting Brexit, or seeking Brexit, or campaigning for Brexit, or defending Brexit, but economic harm is a anathema to these politicians when protecting the health of this nation."

O'Brien went on to list all of the MPs on-air, which included two tellers of Philip Hollobone and Craig Mackinlay:

"All but Huw Merriman and Jackie Doyle-Price prior to 2016 were in favour of Brexit."

"[They] were in favour of Brexit, and - presumably still are - and therefore presumably still comfortable with the economic harm we know Brexit is going to bring.

"And yet adamant that we can't afford the economic consequences of trying to keep the nation safe, or to use a slightly lazy hyperbolic appeal to your emotions, to keep your mum alive."