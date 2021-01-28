Video
Radio host warns Scottish independence debate will turn UK 'upside down again'
- Credit: Twitter, LBC radio
James O'Brien has warned the debate surrounding Scottish independence risked turning the UK "upside down again".
The LBC presenter's comment comes as Boris Johnson visited Scotland on Thursday in a bid to "shore up" the union.
Johnson defied advice from Scotland's first minister that visiting the country would amount to breaking lockdown rules and that he should instead "work from home".
MORE: Tory MP tells Nicola Sturgeon to 'grow up' after questioning PM's Scotland trip
Reflecting on the debate around Scottish independence, O'Brien said: "It seems to me that we're about to go upside down again.
"So all the reasons for wanting to remain in the union seem to change depending on which union you're talking about."
He added: "I think we're going to see people who argued that we should leave the European Union deploying very similar arguments to people that argued we should remain in the European Union when it comes to the Scottish argument."
O'Brien acknowledged there was a "lingering sadness, resentment [and] anger" among Remainers who now wished to see their country break up as "some sort of vindication or validation" for Brexit.
He argued the union had been on shaky grounds ever since the 2016 referendum and was not being aided by the current political climate in Westminster.
Most Read
- 1 Michael Gove claims Boris Johnson is a 'huge asset' to Scotland
- 2 Sky News presenter says Boris Johnson is 'gaslighting the nation' over Covid claims
- 3 David Cameron's wife says Brexit has made trading 'difficult' for her business
- 4 Home Office launches voluntary repatriation scheme for EU nationals
- 5 Website that allows public to see if their MP is 'a p***k' gets 250,000 views in four days
- 6 Brussels politician says Boris Johnson should 'pay for EU workers to stay' in UK
- 7 Nigel Farage reminded of claim that 'acid test of Brexit' surrounds fishing after clip resurfaces
- 8 Pro-Brexit fishing campaigner says Boris Johnson's deal has left her with 'no fish'
- 9 Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid reject Boris Johnson's coronavirus claim
- 10 Jacob Rees-Mogg calls Nicola Sturgeon 'Mrs Moan-a-lot' over concerns about PM's Scotland trip
Presenting an argument opposing his independence before deliberating on whether he should get involved in the date, O'Brien said: A vote for Scottish independence is a vote to break up the union and I feel like my political agency is being denied because I will have no say on whether my country will split in half and ceases to exist. That feels a little unfair."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.