Video

Published: 4:49 PM January 28, 2021

James O'Brien has warned the debate surrounding Scottish independence risked turning the UK "upside down again".

The LBC presenter's comment comes as Boris Johnson visited Scotland on Thursday in a bid to "shore up" the union.







Johnson defied advice from Scotland's first minister that visiting the country would amount to breaking lockdown rules and that he should instead "work from home".

MORE: Tory MP tells Nicola Sturgeon to 'grow up' after questioning PM's Scotland trip

Reflecting on the debate around Scottish independence, O'Brien said: "It seems to me that we're about to go upside down again.

"So all the reasons for wanting to remain in the union seem to change depending on which union you're talking about."

He added: "I think we're going to see people who argued that we should leave the European Union deploying very similar arguments to people that argued we should remain in the European Union when it comes to the Scottish argument."

O'Brien acknowledged there was a "lingering sadness, resentment [and] anger" among Remainers who now wished to see their country break up as "some sort of vindication or validation" for Brexit.

He argued the union had been on shaky grounds ever since the 2016 referendum and was not being aided by the current political climate in Westminster.

Presenting an argument opposing his independence before deliberating on whether he should get involved in the date, O'Brien said: A vote for Scottish independence is a vote to break up the union and I feel like my political agency is being denied because I will have no say on whether my country will split in half and ceases to exist. That feels a little unfair."