Video
James O'Brien says Boris Johnson and ministers 'psychologically incapable of approaching anything as if it's not a fight'
- Credit: LBC
James O'Brien has said minsters are "psychologically incapable" of approaching issues without it turning into a fight during a take down of the prime minister's latest lockdown measures.
O'Brien delivered a withering attack on the prime minister's handling of the national lockdown expected to come into force on Thursday.
The prime minister announced a new four-week lockdown on Saturday after speculation ran rife that one was imminent.
This follows weeks of denials that Downing Street would consider a new nationwide shutdown.
O'Brien tore into the prime minister.
He started by playing a clip of Johnson criticising opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons 10 days ago over his calls for a second nationwide lockdown. He then played another clip of Johnson slamming the Labour leader again, accusing his national lockdown calls as "opportunism".
"That's the saddest thing about this whole sorry saga, is that Boris Johnson and many of his closest advisers and colleagues are psychologically incapable of approaching anything as if it's not a fight," O'Brien noted.
Most Read
- 1 Boris Johnson pulls out of CBI conference after warnings about Brexit and second lockdown
- 2 US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
- 3 Brexit Party chairman in angry rant at presenter over questions about donations
- 4 Piers Morgan launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson over national lockdown announcement
- 5 Brexit shambles: A stress of our own making
- 6 Boris Johnson appears to forget son’s age when asked during visit to Northern Ireland
- 7 The key times for the US election results
- 8 Farage branded 'chancer' after being reminded of pro-lockdown remarks
- 9 Brexiteer says EU 'spiteful' to end fast-track lanes for Brits after Brexit
- 10 Farage says he can dodge US travel ban because he's a 'journalist'
"He has to try and bite chunks out of Keir Starmer. Who does that help? Who does that keep alive? Who does that keep safe? He has to score pathetic points in this sabre-rattling confrontational contrarian context in parliament and I just think it harms us all.
"But it harms him the most because it means this inability to resist the urge to deliver the zing. He can't help it and then ten days later he's got to undertake a complete reverse ferret - and he's psychologically incapable of admitting he's done anything wrong, so he ends up doing what he describes as absurd while pretending he hasn't done anything wrong."
The national radio host told listeners he was running out of hope for the government's coronavirus strategy, reflecting that Johnson "couldn't have got it more wrong than this".
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.