Jennifer Arcuri ‘admits affair with Boris Johnson’

Published: 10:57 AM October 17, 2020 Updated: 11:00 AM October 17, 2020

Boris Johnson with Jennifer Arcuri at an Innotech summit in July 2013. Photograph: Innotech Network/YouTube. - Credit: Archant

Jennifer Arcuri has reportedly admitted having an affair with Boris Johnson after allegations he used his position as London mayor to get the businesswoman favourable treatment.

The prime minister avoided a criminal investigation after the police watchdog found no evidence he influenced the payment of thousands of pounds of public money to her, or secured her participation in foreign trade trips he led.

Arcuri has admitted to having an affair with Johnson while he was with his then-wife Marina Wheeler, according to the Daily Mail.

“I think that goes without saying,” she reportedly said when asked if they had an affair. “It’s pretty much out there… But I’m not going to talk about it.”

In the interview, she also discussed being bombarded by his “avalanches of passion”.

City Hall resumed an investigation into Johnson’s conduct after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) closed in May.

The IOPC said it “would have been wise” to declare his association with Arucri and found evidence that they may have had an “intimate relationship”.

Johnson, who was the capital’s mayor between 2008-2016, previously welcomed the IOPC finding and criticised the “vexatious claims” against him.