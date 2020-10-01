Jeremy Corbyn apologises after breaking rule of six

Video

Published: 9:27 AM October 1, 2020 Updated: 9:31 AM October 1, 2020

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has apologised after reportedly breaking coronavirus restrictions.

Corbyn was pictured with his wife, Laura Alvarez, at a party of nine people, which breached the rules that state only six people can meet indoors or outside.

The photograph was published in The Sun, a newspaper which also published an apology from the MP.

He said: “I recently had dinner at a friend’s house where the number of guests eventually exceeded five. I understand that remaining at the dinner was a breach of the rule of six. I apologise for my mistake.”

A disregard for this rule can lead to a £200 fine.

Labour shadow health minister Rosena Allin-Khan said that there cannot be a different rule for politicians and that he should be fined.

"I'm disappointed. I'm glad that Jeremy Corbyn has apologised, it is absolutely inexcusable for people to break the rules, the rules apply to everyone," she told Sky News, adding: "He rightly should be paying the fine".

The news comes as Boris Johnson’s father apologised after being caught shopping with no face covering.



