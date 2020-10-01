Video
Jeremy Corbyn apologises after breaking rule of six
Jonathon Read
- Credit: PA
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has apologised after reportedly breaking coronavirus restrictions.
Corbyn was pictured with his wife, Laura Alvarez, at a party of nine people, which breached the rules that state only six people can meet indoors or outside.
The photograph was published in The Sun, a newspaper which also published an apology from the MP.
He said: “I recently had dinner at a friend’s house where the number of guests eventually exceeded five. I understand that remaining at the dinner was a breach of the rule of six. I apologise for my mistake.”
A disregard for this rule can lead to a £200 fine.
You may also want to watch:
Labour shadow health minister Rosena Allin-Khan said that there cannot be a different rule for politicians and that he should be fined.
"I'm disappointed. I'm glad that Jeremy Corbyn has apologised, it is absolutely inexcusable for people to break the rules, the rules apply to everyone," she told Sky News, adding: "He rightly should be paying the fine".
The news comes as Boris Johnson’s father apologised after being caught shopping with no face covering.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.