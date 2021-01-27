News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Westminster News

Jeremy Corbyn loses bid to release Labour documents ahead of High Court battle

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 4:00 PM January 27, 2021    Updated: 4:09 PM January 27, 2021
Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire. - Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has lost a bid for disclosure of documents from the Labour Party ahead of an anticipated High Court claim over his suspension.

The former leader of the opposition is considering legal action over his suspension from the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), which could see him seek “an injunction to restore the whip immediately”.



At a hearing earlier this month, the Islington North MP applied for “pre-action disclosure” ahead of a potential claim against Labour.

But, in a ruling on Wednesday afternoon, Judge Lisa Sullivan dismissed Corbyn’s application and said: “Corbyn has sufficient material to make a decision on the merits of his case.”

At a hearing earlier in January, Corbyn’s lawyers sought “pre-action disclosure” of a number of documents ahead of an anticipated High Court claim against Labour.

You may also want to watch:

Among the documents the party’s former leader sought were those related to his initial suspension in October and the decision by the National Executive Committee’s disputes panel to issue Corbyn with a warning.

Corbyn’s lawyers also sought notes of two meetings at which it is said the party agreed that the suspension of the Labour whip would be lifted.

Most Read

  1. 1 Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid reject Boris Johnson's coronavirus claim
  2. 2 Nigel Farage reminded of claim that 'acid test of Brexit' surrounds fishing after clip resurfaces
  3. 3 Pro-Brexit fishing campaigner says Boris Johnson's deal has left her with 'no fish'
  1. 4 SNP MP asks Priti Patel why she has not stood down following UK border comments
  2. 5 European parliament agrees to add British overseas territories to post-Brexit tax haven blacklist
  3. 6 Ed Miliband mocks Kwasi Kwarteng's 'road to Damascus conversion'
  4. 7 Sky News presenter says Boris Johnson is 'gaslighting the nation' over Covid claims
  5. 8 Telegraph columnist blames Angela Merkel for Brexit
  6. 9 Tories abstain on motion to protect post-Brexit workers' rights
  7. 10 Piers Morgan causes hilarity with 'Priti Patel with a brain' jibe

They argued that Corbyn needed the documents to support his case, and disclosure was “likely to lead to early resolution of the matter without litigation”.

But, in a ruling on Wednesday afternoon, Judge Lisa Sullivan said: “I cannot say that there is a real prospect that disclosure would resolve or reduce the issues. That dispute is likely to remain after disclosure.”

Jeremy Corbyn
Labour Party

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Therese Coffey on Good Morning Britain

Therese Coffey | Video

Minister terminates interview after suggesting public's age and weight...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
23/01/2021. London, United Kingdom. Boris Johnson speaks to Joe Biden .The Prime Minister Boris John

Boris Johnson

This picture of Boris Johnson on the phone to Joe Biden has caused a stir

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVI

Scottish Independence

Boris Johnson to visit Scotland this week in attempt to shore up the union

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
A very quiet Eurostar departures area in London St Pancras International railway station

Brexit

Brexiteer calls for UK to save Eurostar - by buying it and renaming it...

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus