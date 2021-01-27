Jeremy Corbyn loses bid to release Labour documents ahead of High Court battle

Published: 4:00 PM January 27, 2021 Updated: 4:09 PM January 27, 2021

Jeremy Corbyn has lost a bid for disclosure of documents from the Labour Party ahead of an anticipated High Court claim over his suspension.

The former leader of the opposition is considering legal action over his suspension from the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), which could see him seek “an injunction to restore the whip immediately”.







At a hearing earlier this month, the Islington North MP applied for “pre-action disclosure” ahead of a potential claim against Labour.

But, in a ruling on Wednesday afternoon, Judge Lisa Sullivan dismissed Corbyn’s application and said: “Corbyn has sufficient material to make a decision on the merits of his case.”

Among the documents the party’s former leader sought were those related to his initial suspension in October and the decision by the National Executive Committee’s disputes panel to issue Corbyn with a warning.

Corbyn’s lawyers also sought notes of two meetings at which it is said the party agreed that the suspension of the Labour whip would be lifted.

They argued that Corbyn needed the documents to support his case, and disclosure was “likely to lead to early resolution of the matter without litigation”.

But, in a ruling on Wednesday afternoon, Judge Lisa Sullivan said: “I cannot say that there is a real prospect that disclosure would resolve or reduce the issues. That dispute is likely to remain after disclosure.”