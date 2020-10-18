David Cameron worried new book will 'damage his reputation'
- Credit: PA Wire/PA Images
Former Tory prime minister David Cameron is reportedly trying to block the publication of a new book revealing details of his handling of Brexit, because of concerns it will "damage his reputation".
As The New European reported in August, a biography from the former cabinet secretary Jeremy Heywood is set to be published, written by his widow Suzanne Heywood.
The book has unearthed private correspondence from the civil servant to Cameron warning him of the dangers of holding the vote, and which prevented Heywood from making preparations for Brexit before the referendum.
It has led to complaints from the former Tory leader over the publication, leading to fears it could put the November 12 publication date "in jeopardy", the Sunday Times reports.
Whitehall sources say he is said to be "in orbit" and "furious" because his book was bound by rules which say former ministers “should not reveal any advice given ... in confidence” by advisers.
“Cameron has had a total hissy fit,” according to a Whitehall source.
Another said: “He’s furious that his book was made really boring by the rules. Dave has just been shat on by Sasha Swire’s diaries and this could damage his reputation again.”
Theresa May is also reported to have submitted a "quite grumpy letter" about the book, whilst former Labour leaders Tony Blair and Gordon Brown were supportive.
