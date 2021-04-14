Boris Johnson's government 'doesn't think it has to be aide by rules', says former civil servant
- Credit: PA
A former civil servant has hit out at Boris Johnson's government and the way it does not think it has to "abide by the rules".
Jill Rutter, a senior research fellow at UK in a Changing Europe, said the revelation that the former head of Whitehall procurement became an adviser to Greensill Capital while still working as a civil servant suggested the rules were not working well.
The former civil servant told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “Bill Crothers wasn’t just any civil servant, he was the head of a thing called the Crown Commercial Service which oversees all that government buying activity.
“You’d have thought that if anyone was in a sensitive role, and anyone is looking for them to advise them, he is in a very difficult position to take a role with an external company and manage to avoid the conflicts of interest.
“What we haven’t seen yet is the Cabinet Office’s justification for saying it was OK but I have to say that among other former civil servants that I know, there was an awful lot of eyebrow-raising going on last night.”
Asked whether the current administration was a “sleazy government”, she said: “I think it is tracking up a record that might come back to haunt it.
“Last summer I was writing stuff about (communities secretary) Robert Jenrick – remember that thing with the Westferry development, the planning decisions and some of the other decisions he has made?
Most Read
- 1 A lesson from the last of Mainwaring's men
- 2 Nick Clegg says EU 'let itself and millions of Europeans' down over Covid vaccine programme
- 3 Scathing report accuses Boris Johnson of 'only caring for England'
- 4 The stench of scandal seeping out from Britain
- 5 European Council president faces call to resign over 'Sofagate' incident
- 6 How the vaccines have shifted opinions over Brexit
- 7 Exports to EU increase in February after record fall
- 8 No 10 rewrote race disparity report, expert claims
- 9 Former chief scientist accuses Boris Johnson of privatising NHS 'by stealth'
- 10 Sturgeon attacks Westminster decision to refer Holyrood Bills to Supreme Court
“I think this is a government that doesn’t think it has to abide by the rules and that gets you into a whole bunch of trouble.
“At the moment it doesn’t seem to be paying a high price, but who knows?”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.