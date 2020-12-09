Brexiteer businessman accused of 'hollow promises' after shifting new car manufacturing plant into EU

Published: 9:20 AM December 9, 2020 Updated: 9:21 AM December 9, 2020

Team INEOS Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe during a press conference to launch Team INEOS at The Fountaine Free in Linton, Yorkshire - Credit: PA

Ineos boss Jim Ratcliffe has been accused of making "hollow promises" about the benefits of Brexit after he confirmed the new Grenadier cars will be built in France, and not in Wales, as had been hoped.

The firm said the former Mercedes-Benz Hambach factory in Moselle, France, will build the new model of 4x4s following a deal with the German carmaker.







Production of a new vehicle was due to begin in Bridgend next year, creating around 200 jobs initially, rising to 500 once the vehicle reached full production.

But Ineos starting hinting that plans could change during the summer as the Hambach site looked more attractive.

The company said on Tuesday the new factory was “well located for access to markets, suppliers and automotive talent”.

You may also want to watch:

The decision is the second major blow for Bridgend, where the initial site was due to open, as it had been planned to be beside the now-closed Ford engine plant.

Ford shut its factory in September after 40 years, with the loss of nearly 1,700 jobs, in a long line of car manufacturers to leave the UK or reduce output over Brexit concerns.

Ratcliffe, a prominent Brexit supporter, said: "Hambach presented us with a unique opportunity that we simply could not ignore: to buy a modern automotive manufacturing facility with a world-class workforce.

"Ineos Automotive set out a vision to build the world’s best utilitarian 4×4, and at our new home in Hambach, we will do just that."

The site currently builds electric vehicles, which Ineos will continue to produce, but the move is expected to be a bitter blow for Wales, with politicians actively courting Ratcliffe for investment in the region.

MORE: UK's richest Brexiteer ditches UK to live in tax-free Monaco

Chris Elmore, MP for Ogmore in Bridgend, tweeted the decision was a “crushing blow” for the area.

He wrote: "The highly-skilled and dedicated workforce in Ogmore, Bridgend and surrounding areas would have risen to the challenge. Today’s news is a hammer blow.

"That Brexit is clearly a major factor at play is a bitter pill to swallow. Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was a vocal Brexiteer, loudly proclaiming the benefits of leaving the EU. Today, we can see his claims are as hollow as his promises."

The new cars will start being built late next year and "gives excellent access to supply chains, automotive talent and target markets," the company said.

Around 1,300 jobs will be created as a result of the move, Ineos added.

Dirk Heilmann, chief executive of Ineos Automotive, said: "This acquisition marks our biggest milestone yet in the development of the Grenadier."