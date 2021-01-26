Video
SNP MP asks Priti Patel why she has not stood down following UK border comments
- Credit: Parliamentlive.tv
An SNP MP has asked Priti Patel why she has not quit as home secretary following the revelation she failed to close the UK's borders back in March.
The confrontation occurred during a statement from the home secretary in the Commons.
Defending the government's border strategy, Patel told MPs: "From January 2020 the government has had a comprehensive strategy for public health measures at the border."
Questioning Patel, SNP home affairs spokeswoman Joanna Cherry said: "It is really quite extraordinary that a home secretary so obsessed with people from entering the country and deporting those already here should have taken so long to properly address Covid protections at the UK border.
"Now last week, (Patel) admitted that we, quote, 'should have closed our borders earlier'. So why did she fail to take precautions which she knew were needed?
"What stopped her, was it her cabinet colleagues and if so, why didn’t she resign and speak out given the risk of increased transmission from people entering the country?"
Patel responded: "I’ve already outlined and I don’t mean to run through the range of measures that have been undertaken.
Most Read
- 1 Pro-Brexit fishing campaigner says Boris Johnson's deal has left her with 'no fish'
- 2 European parliament agrees to add British overseas territories to post-Brexit tax haven blacklist
- 3 Boris Johnson to visit Scotland this week in attempt to shore up the union
- 4 Telegraph columnist blames Angela Merkel for Brexit
- 5 Minister terminates interview after suggesting public's age and weight to blame for UK's high death toll
- 6 This picture of Boris Johnson on the phone to Joe Biden has caused a stir
- 7 Brussels to launch campaign teaching younger Britons about the EU
- 8 Brexiteer calls for UK to save Eurostar - by buying it and renaming it 'Britstar'
- 9 Petition launched to cancel 'festival of Brexit' event in 2022
- 10 Nigel Farage reminded of claim that 'acid test of Brexit' surrounds fishing after clip resurfaces
"She will be very well aware that cooperation has taken place from the outset through the introduction of travel corridors and also the work that Border Force do across the UK."
The exchange comes after Patel told a group of Tory supporters the UK should have closed its borders back in March.
Speaking to the Conservative Friends of India group, she said: "On 'should we have closed our borders earlier', the answer is yes. I was an advocate of closing them last March."
In mid-March, the UK abandoned asking people to quarantine for two weeks after arriving from areas with high infection rates, such as Hubei province in China and Italy.
MORE: Priti Patel dodges question on remarks about coronavirus border controls
The decision was in contrast to many other countries, such as New Zealand, which has been widely praised for getting the pandemic under control, partly through strict quarantine measures for arrivals.
The UK government introduced blanket quarantine restrictions in June for all international travellers, except those coming from Ireland, while “travel corridors” with countries deemed to have safe levels of infection were established a month later.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.