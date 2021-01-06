Joe Biden calls on Donald Trump to end protests after describing them as an 'insurrection'

Published: 9:33 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 9:37 PM January 6, 2021

US president-elect Joe Biden has addressed citizens amid the storming of Congress by Donald Trump protesters.

In an address to the nation, Biden, who was set to be certified as the incoming US president by Congress on Wednesday said: "Let me be very clear, the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America; do not represent who we are.

"What we're seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent - it's disorder."

He said demonstrations "bordered on sedition" and "must end, now".

"I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward."

You may also want to watch:

"I call on president Trump to go on national television now; to fulfil this oath and defend the constitution and demand an end to this siege."

He added: "To storm the Capitol, to smash windows, to occupy buildings, the floor of the US Senate...it's not protests, it's insurrection."

President Trump has since told demonstrators to "go home" in a video posted on his Twitter account.



