Joe Biden calls on Donald Trump to end protests after describing them as an 'insurrection'
- Credit: BBC
US president-elect Joe Biden has addressed citizens amid the storming of Congress by Donald Trump protesters.
In an address to the nation, Biden, who was set to be certified as the incoming US president by Congress on Wednesday said: "Let me be very clear, the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America; do not represent who we are.
"What we're seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent - it's disorder."
He said demonstrations "bordered on sedition" and "must end, now".
"I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward."
You may also want to watch:
"I call on president Trump to go on national television now; to fulfil this oath and defend the constitution and demand an end to this siege."
He added: "To storm the Capitol, to smash windows, to occupy buildings, the floor of the US Senate...it's not protests, it's insurrection."
Most Read
- 1 Dominic Cummings signals intention to 'oust' Remainer civil servants in vengeful tweet
- 2 Leavers in Spain mocked after complaining Brexit leaves them without UK television
- 3 Nicola Sturgeon issues Donald Trump with warning against breaking Scotland travel ban
- 4 Boris Johnson overheard saying Scotland would not have Covid vaccine if Nicola Sturgeon were in charge
- 5 Jacob Rees-Mogg spotted breaking Covid rules after crossing tiers to attend mass
- 6 Piers Morgan delivers brilliant quip to Tory minister who struggles to explain government's airport testing regime
- 7 Tory politician resigns after 'fat mums' and NHS comment
- 8 Priti Patel ‘left UK completely exposed to overseas coronavirus variants’
- 9 UK politicians react to Donald Trump protesters storming Congress
- 10 Brexiteer lockdown sceptic admits he was 'wrong' about Covid claims during on-air grilling
President Trump has since told demonstrators to "go home" in a video posted on his Twitter account.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.