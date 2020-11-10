Boris Johnson finally receives call from Joe Biden after 'prioritising EU leaders'

Breaking

Published: 4:56 PM November 10, 2020 Updated: 5:23 PM November 10, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden has started to reach out to world leaders, with Boris Johnson finally speaking with the Democrat.

The American politician had been expected to prioritise calls with top European leaders, with French president Emmanuel Macron high on the list.

But Downing Street has insisted they were near the top of the calls list, with the pair speaking for 20-25 minutes and the call finishing around 4.30pm this evening.

Johnson said on Twitter: “I just spoke to Joe Biden to congratulate him on his election. I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic.”

Responding to the tweet, Labour’s shadow justice secretary David Lammy posted: “Promoting democracy?

“You should start by condemning your best mate (Donald Trump) for his attack on the US people’s right to have their votes counted. Late would be better than never.”