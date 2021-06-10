Weather forces cancellation of Joe Biden and Boris Johnson’s island trip
The New European
- Credit: PA
The Cornish weather has scuppered a trip by US president Joe Biden and prime minister Boris Johnson to a coastal beauty spot.
The two leaders were due to meet at Saint Michael’s Mount, a castle on a tidal island off the coast of Cornwall, for their talks ahead of the G7 summit.
Reports suggested their wives, Carrie Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden, were also due to have a tour of the island while the leaders discussed issues including Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
A No 10 source confirmed the visit to Saint Michael’s Mount was “sadly off due to the weather”.
Weather forecasts for Marazion, the town closest to Saint Michael’s Mount, suggest the trip would have been hit by a high chance of rain around lunchtime with a moderate breeze.
The leaders will meet instead in Carbis Bay, the location for Friday’s summit.
