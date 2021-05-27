President Biden to meet the Queen during UK trip next month
The New European
- Credit: PA
Plans are in place for US president Joe Biden to meet with the Queen when he visits the UK for the G7 summit next month, according to reports.
It had been suggested, following the monarch’s private message to Biden following his inauguration in January, that a face-to-face meeting between the heads of state could be on the cards when the US leader flies into the UK.
With Biden set to attend the G7 gathering in Cornwall, broadcaster CNN said a US official briefed that the White House was preparing for the President to meet the Queen during his first international trip since taking office.
It is not thought the two world figures have met before.
During the Queen’s 69-year reign, there have been 14 American presidents – from Harry S Truman to Mr Biden.
She met Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump when he made a state visit to the UK in June 2019 in the last days of Theresa May’s premiership.
The president and first lady Jill Biden sent their condolences to the Queen following the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April.
Most Read
- 1 PMQs: Boris Johnson 'rattled' by evidence given by Dominic Cummings
- 2 Priti Patel confirms plan to charge EU citizens to visit the UK
- 3 Transport minister hints at plan to build a 50-mile tunnel linking Wales and Ireland
- 4 John Bercow: It's time to rage against the liar on the right
- 5 France takes more UK finance jobs as visiting relatives there gets tougher
- 6 UK trade with EU slumps as Brexit takes its toll
- 7 Former senior Lib Dem MP quits party over Brexit position
- 8 Why is Boris Johnson so scared of Good Morning Britain?
- 9 Government insiders claim Boris Johnson felt the European Super League was a 'great idea'
- 10 MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson's 'daughter' speaks out
Biden and his wife said they were keeping the royal family “in our hearts during this time”.
Having taken up his post in the Oval Office, the coronavirus pandemic has limited opportunities for Biden to travel outside of the US, meaning the G7 gathering will be his first foreign engagement in person.
The White House incumbent is due in Britain for the start of the summit on June 11, before heading to Brussels to join a Nato summit three days later.
He is scheduled to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin on June 16 in Switzerland for talks on repairing relations between Washington and Moscow.
Downing Street said plans have not yet been finalised for the G7 leaders’ itinerary when asked about reports of a possible meeting between Biden and the monarch.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.