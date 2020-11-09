Video
Joe Biden prioritises phone calls with Merkel and Macron - as Johnson still waits
Joe Biden is set to speak with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, as Boris Johnson is left waiting for an opportunity to speak with the president-elect.
Johnson is hoping to build bridges with Biden after a Democratic source claimed that there was "no special relationship with Boris Johnson" following the election win.
Sources close to Biden said that Johnson was unlikely to be at the "top of the list", with British diplomats expecting European leaders to be the priority.
According to the Daily Mail, one source said: "Look, we're probably not top of the list for the first phone call.
"Are some people in government fretting about that? Yes, but you can read too much into it.
"If we find ourselves being called after Papua New Guinea then we should probably start to worry."
Biden is likely to prioritise a deal between America and the EU over a post-Brexit deal with the UK.
