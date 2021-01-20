Joe Biden tasked with healing a nation as he becomes 46th US president
The New European
- Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images
The highest death toll from coronavirus in the world and an economic fallout leaving millions jobless has compounded the turmoil of a bitterly-divided nation where democracy itself at times seemed in jeopardy.
It falls to Joe Biden to begin a repair job on a gargantuan scale when he enters the White House as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.
The Democratic former vice-president to Barack Obama pitched his campaign as a “battle for the soul” of the nation and has been known for reaching across the divide to seal bipartisan agreement during his career in Congress.
Joe Robinette Biden Jr, who at the age of 78 will become the oldest president to take office, was born in Pennsylvania in 1942 to a Catholic family that can trace its roots back to Ballina, Ireland, from where his great, great, great grandfather – Edward Blewitt – left for America during the famine.
Biden earned a law degree from Syracuse University in 1968 and four years later began his first of six terms as a senator for the state of Delaware, being elected in 1972 as the sixth youngest senator in US history at the age of 30.
You may also want to watch:
But his entry into Congress was marred by the darkest of tragedies.
Just weeks after the election, his first wife Neilia was at the wheel of the family’s Chevy station wagon with their three children as they returned from buying a Christmas tree.
Most Read
- 1 Tory minister admits UK rejected EU's music visa offer in order to 'take back control' of borders
- 2 Priti Patel fails to appear in Commons to answer questions on missing police records
- 3 Susanna Reid takes on Priti Patel over government's gaslighting of public on coronavirus
- 4 Iain Duncan Smith defends calling Donald Trump 'a decent man'
- 5 Kwasi Kwarteng confirms post-Brexit review of workers' rights
- 6 The bigot we should have called out on day one
- 7 Bob Geldof vindicated over pro-EU fishing stunt, suggests broadcaster
- 8 Leave EU website suspended after EU registry blocks move to Ireland
- 9 Brexiteer MP criticised after suggesting No 10 should break Northern Ireland Protocol
- 10 Senior Tories plan rebellion to back genocide clause to the Trade Bill
A tractor smashed into the car’s side, killing Neilia and baby Naomi. Hunter, then two, sustained a head injury and three-year Beau was treated in hospital with broken bones.
Biden took the oath of office from their hospital room.
“For the first time in my life, I understood how someone could consciously decide to commit suicide,” he later said.
But “the bigger the highs, the deeper the troughs” he would say and he found tactics for coping with his grief, raising his two boys as he rose in seniority in the Senate.
He met Jill Jacobs on a blind date in 1975 and married the aspiring teacher two years later. They had a daughter, Ashley, in 1981.
His first attempt at the White House was in 1988 but he was forced to withdraw from the Democratic nomination contest after he admitted to plagiarising parts of a speech from British Labour leader Neil Kinnock.
The year before, Kinnock said in a conference speech: “Why am I the first Kinnock in a thousand generations to be able to get to university?
“Was it because all our predecessors were thick?”
Without crediting the MP, Biden echoed on the campaign trail: “Why is it that Joe Biden is the first in his family ever to go to a university?
“Is it because our fathers and mothers were not bright?”
Biden continued in the Senate, where his record has come under intense scrutiny from modern-day progressives.
He failed to ensure Anita Hill’s sexual harassment allegations were fairly examined while overseeing the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.
He played a role drafting a sweeping crime bill blamed for contributing to mass incarceration, voted for deregulation of Wall Street and the war in Iraq.
He also worked with segregationist senators in the 1970s, with a joke during a 2019 fundraiser about one having “never called me ‘boy’, he always called me ‘son'” leading to widespread criticism because of the comment’s racial undertones.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.