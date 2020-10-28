Poll
Poll: Who do you think will win the US election?
Published: 11:50 AM October 28, 2020
- Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
With just one week until the US election, we want to know who you think will win the vote?
Will we wake up to the horrors of another four years of Donald Trump, or is it the end of populism and the emergence of decency in politics again with the election of Joe Biden?
Have your say by voting below.
