Joe Biden becomes more popular than Donald Trump ever was, new polling shows

Published: 3:41 PM December 7, 2020

US president Donald Trump (L) and president-elect Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee - Credit: AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has become more popular than Donald Trump ever was during his presidency, a new CNN Gallup poll has found.

Biden received a 55pc approval rating, having jumped six percentage points since the election, while Trump shrunk to 42pc, down three points since November 3.







Trump's highest rating was 50pc in a Bloomberg News poll shortly after he won the 2016 election.

Researchers say Biden's bump in popularity came from a shift in opinion among independents and Republicans, with his rating among the latter jumping from 6pc to 12pc.

Polling between the two parties, however, is tighter. The Democratic Party received a 45pc approval rating while the Republican party scored 43pc.

It is rare for the House majority party to be performing significantly worse in polling than their presidential candidate, said CNN analyst Harry Enten.

"And, as I've noted before, House Democratic candidates actually received less votes than Republican House candidates in key swing states such as Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Biden, of course, won all of these battlegrounds and with them the presidency," he said.

There is one week left until the electoral college meets to formalise the result, which Trump has so far refused to accept.