Joe Biden becomes more popular than Donald Trump ever was, new polling shows
- Credit: AFP via Getty Images
President-elect Joe Biden has become more popular than Donald Trump ever was during his presidency, a new CNN Gallup poll has found.
Biden received a 55pc approval rating, having jumped six percentage points since the election, while Trump shrunk to 42pc, down three points since November 3.
Trump's highest rating was 50pc in a Bloomberg News poll shortly after he won the 2016 election.
Researchers say Biden's bump in popularity came from a shift in opinion among independents and Republicans, with his rating among the latter jumping from 6pc to 12pc.
Polling between the two parties, however, is tighter. The Democratic Party received a 45pc approval rating while the Republican party scored 43pc.
You may also want to watch:
It is rare for the House majority party to be performing significantly worse in polling than their presidential candidate, said CNN analyst Harry Enten.
"And, as I've noted before, House Democratic candidates actually received less votes than Republican House candidates in key swing states such as Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Biden, of course, won all of these battlegrounds and with them the presidency," he said.
Most Read
- 1 Piers Morgan has perfect response to James Cleverly over Brexit preparedness
- 2 How Boris Johnson destroyed the UK's global standing
- 3 James Cleverly insists Boris Johnson has delivered his 'oven-ready' Brexit deal
- 4 'As thick as two planks': Brexiteer MP mocked after proposal for new tariff system
- 5 Tory MP admits there could be Brexit food shortages after December 31
- 6 Time for the eerie Brexit silence from opposition parties to end
- 7 Boris Johnson could address nation on no-deal Brexit plan this week
- 8 The woman behind one of the 20th century's most chilling phrases
- 9 Boris Johnson 'accepts there will be food price rises' if there's a no-deal Brexit
- 10 All of the best replies to David Davis claiming Britain has been 'civilised' in Brexit talks
There is one week left until the electoral college meets to formalise the result, which Trump has so far refused to accept.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.