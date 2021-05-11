Former Tory Speaker of the Commons labels Boris Johnson 'a liar' and confirms voting for Labour

Published: 9:41 AM May 11, 2021 Updated: 9:55 AM May 11, 2021

John Bercow said he could list ' a number of examples' of Boris Johnson being untruthful to parliament - Credit: PA

Former Commons speaker John Bercow has called Boris Johnson "a liar" and confirmed he no longer considers himself a conservative.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain (GMB) ahead of the Queen's Speech, Bercow said he would list "a number of examples" of the prime minister not telling the truth.







The former Speaker told the GMB hosts: "It is simply factually wrong for the prime minister to say that the economy under this Conservative government has grown by 73%.

"The figure is in fact 20%. It is wrong and provably so say there are 400,000 fewer families living in poverty no one recognises that statistic.

"It is wrong for him to say the government has reintroduced the nurses' bursary that simply isn't the case.

"It is demonstrably false."

Bercow confirmed he has since moved to the "soft left" and voted for Labour mayor Sadiq Khan in Thursday's mayoral election in London.

"Yes it is unusual but it is authentic," he told GMB presenter Alastair Campbell.

"I have gone from being a rabid rightist to being a soft leftist."

Campbell asked the former Tory: "So how did you vote for example last week in the local elections?"

"How I voted for Sadiq Khan," replied Bercow.

"I thought he was far and away the best candidate to be mayor of London.

"I think he absolutely deserves a second term."

"So you no longer consider yourself to be a conservative at all?" pressed Campbell.

"No!" was the response from the former Speaker.