Former Tory Speaker of the Commons labels Boris Johnson 'a liar' and confirms voting for Labour
- Credit: PA
Former Commons speaker John Bercow has called Boris Johnson "a liar" and confirmed he no longer considers himself a conservative.
Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain (GMB) ahead of the Queen's Speech, Bercow said he would list "a number of examples" of the prime minister not telling the truth.
The former Speaker told the GMB hosts: "It is simply factually wrong for the prime minister to say that the economy under this Conservative government has grown by 73%.
"The figure is in fact 20%. It is wrong and provably so say there are 400,000 fewer families living in poverty no one recognises that statistic.
"It is wrong for him to say the government has reintroduced the nurses' bursary that simply isn't the case.
You may also want to watch:
"It is demonstrably false."
Bercow confirmed he has since moved to the "soft left" and voted for Labour mayor Sadiq Khan in Thursday's mayoral election in London.
Most Read
- 1 Liz Truss accused of freeports 'catastrophic blunder' following Brexit deals
- 2 Downing Street announces plans to change English voting system following string of Labour victories
- 3 The truth about 'buy British'
- 4 Britons living in Spain are being refused Covid jab 'due to Brexit', report claims
- 5 Tories could push for 2023 general election after axing key legislation
- 6 Could Mexican Coke spark a new Coca-Cola cold war?
- 7 A view from inside the Heathrow petri dish
- 8 MP insists he will 'earn every penny' after becoming council leader too
- 9 How Brexit dealt a hammer blow to diplomatic relations
- 10 Boris Johnson under investigation over luxurious Caribbean holiday
"Yes it is unusual but it is authentic," he told GMB presenter Alastair Campbell.
"I have gone from being a rabid rightist to being a soft leftist."
Campbell asked the former Tory: "So how did you vote for example last week in the local elections?"
"How I voted for Sadiq Khan," replied Bercow.
"I thought he was far and away the best candidate to be mayor of London.
"I think he absolutely deserves a second term."
"So you no longer consider yourself to be a conservative at all?" pressed Campbell.
"No!" was the response from the former Speaker.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.