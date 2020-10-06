Video

Published: 9:03 AM October 6, 2020 Updated: 9:48 AM October 6, 2020

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow has slammed the government, saying that it is "doesn't believe in accountability".

Bercow on Good Morning Britain condemned described the coronavirus Test and Trace system as “shambolic at best and non-existent at worst”.

Asked whether he thought Johnson is the right man for the job, he replied that it is “in a sense a red herring”.

“If the prime minister is not going to demand the resignation of the (education secretary) after the exams fiasco over which he presided, if he’s not going to ask for the resignation of the heath secretary despite the fiasco over Covid which he has presided, manifestly he’s not going to resign himself,” he said.

“My critique of the government is that they have had months and months and months of mixed and misleading messages and, frankly, doing press conferences offering scripted soundbites and televised addresses to the nation or taking to Twitter are no substitute for accountability.”