Video
John Bercow slams government for 'not believing in accountability'
- Credit: ITV
Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow has slammed the government, saying that it is "doesn't believe in accountability".
Bercow on Good Morning Britain condemned described the coronavirus Test and Trace system as “shambolic at best and non-existent at worst”.
Asked whether he thought Johnson is the right man for the job, he replied that it is “in a sense a red herring”.
“If the prime minister is not going to demand the resignation of the (education secretary) after the exams fiasco over which he presided, if he’s not going to ask for the resignation of the heath secretary despite the fiasco over Covid which he has presided, manifestly he’s not going to resign himself,” he said.
“My critique of the government is that they have had months and months and months of mixed and misleading messages and, frankly, doing press conferences offering scripted soundbites and televised addresses to the nation or taking to Twitter are no substitute for accountability.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.