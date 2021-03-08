Joe Biden's climate envoy meets Boris Johnson and Alok Sharma

Published: 11:43 AM March 8, 2021

US president Joe Biden’s climate envoy has visited London for talks with Boris Johnson.

The visit by former secretary of state John Kerry is the latest sign of the new administration’s dramatic break from the approach to climate issues under Donald Trump.

The UK is hosting the major United Nations Cop26 summit in Glasgow on the issue in November and Kerry is visiting European capitals to strengthen global ambition to tackle climate change.

Cop26 president Alok Sharma also met Kerry during his visit to London.

Under Biden, the US has returned to the international Paris climate agreement, which was abandoned by Trump.

You may also want to watch:

Kerry will also meet European Union leaders in Brussels and the French government in Paris during his visit.

On April 22, the US president will also host a leaders’ summit on climate change.

The international Cop26 summit will be held in Glasgow in November after being postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.