Former Labour MP tells Jeremy Corbyn to retire after being suspended from party

Published: 3:15 PM October 30, 2020 Updated: 3:18 PM October 30, 2020

Jeremy Corbyn has been advised to "retire" from politics by John Mann - the former Labour MP who resigned to become the government's anti-Semitism tsar.

Mann, who was formerly the MP for Bassetlaw, said that Corbyn was "guilty of a political ideology that allowed this hatred to spread" and said that "he hasn't got a clue".

He said the former Labour leader would be advised to retire after being suspended from the party.

He told LBC: "People who’ve lived through this are pleased to see at last some leadership on it.

“What’s most astonishing is nothing that happened yesterday was a surprise.

“The report wasn’t a surprise, obviously those in the midst of it like myself knew exactly what was going on, and this unprecedented action by this commission, the EHRC, this independent commission, with legal powers – unprecedented.

“And then Corbyn of course stumbling around denying everything, when his own office is particularly identified in this report and his own leadership at the top – he needs to take responsibility for his own failings.”

Asked if he felt Corbyn could ever return to the Labour Party, Lord Mann said: “I don’t think he will now.

“The best thing he could do is go off and retire, because Corbynism is dead in this country and the poison that came from it is what we see in this report.

“What he’s guilty of is a political ideology that allowed this hatred to spread.

“For him then, in that clip, trying to quantify figures – he hasn’t got a clue, because he doesn’t see anti-Semitism when it hits him in the face.”