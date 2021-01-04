Brexiteer fumes after EU fails to update website with mention of Brexit deal

Published: 10:00 AM January 4, 2021

A Brexiteer has been left fuming after the EU failed to update its website to include a reference to its newly-signed trade agreement with the UK.

John Redwood used a blog on January 2 to complain that the bloc had yet to update its list of trade deals agreed with other countries.

Referencing the "negotiations and agreements" section of its website, the Tory MP pointed out that reference of a Brexit deal does not appear in any of the sections headed "Agreements in place", "Agreements being adopted or ratified", "Agreements being negotiated" or "Agreements on hold’.

But with the deal only agreed on Christmas Eve, it is likely to have been an administrative delay preventing it from being published online sooner.

Nonetheless, Redwood wrote: “The EU website today has no record of the EU/UK Trade Agreement under trade deals.

“Nor does its site give any indication of how to trade with the UK, left out from a long list of nations they refer to in the Trade section.

“Do they not want to keep on selling us so much, or are the just unable to update their site for the new realities?

“Surely they should put up the EU/UK Agreement subject to ratification, as I understand that is what they intend to do.

“Alternatively, if they do not think they will be ratifying it they should put up the WTO terms to alert people to that.”