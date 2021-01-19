Brexiteer MP criticised after suggesting No 10 should break Northern Ireland Protocol

Published: 11:09 AM January 19, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM January 19, 2021

A Brexiteer MP has been criticised after suggesting Downing Street should break the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed to by Boris Johnson.

Tory backbencher John Redwood was told to retire by a Twitter user after using the social media platform to call for the dumping of the Northern Ireland Protocol.







"The government needs to give urgent attention to the passage of goods between Northern Ireland and GB. Legislate to take control of all internal U.K. trade to help the hauliers and ferries," he posted.

Redwood, who echoed similar remarks last week, received a wave of criticism for the remarks online.

"Mr Redwood ran for election on the basis of an 'oven-ready deal' that caused this issue, and then voted for it," posted human rights law professor Steve Peers.

"Architect of Brexit unhappy with the consequences of Brexit. 2021 keeps on giving," quipped Paul Singh.

Tom Fillis added: "I agree with John. We also need urgent attention on Scottish/UK fishing. And services between UK-EU. And rules on product components for car sector. Actually, sounds like the UK should just be in the EU. Damnit John."

Pro-EU Twitter group Leeds for Europe posted: "This is #Brexit. If you want to undo it then great - welcome to our club. First step - join EU Customs Union & Single Market. Then - #RejoinEU. Free movement of goods and people will be restored."

Clare Hepwroth OBE chimed in with: "Would you not consider that your political career has faded beyond redemption, and retire gracefully. You know it makes sense."

Jenny M followed up: "You would think he was the opposition with all his talk about what the government should be doing!"

Jean Thierry added: "An excellent example of an MP knowing absolutely nothing about the subjects under discussion."

Colin Boyle summed up the sentiments of many Twitter users in a few brilliant words.

"This would be funny if it wasn’t so sad," he said.

This is not the first time Redwood has been at the centre of a Twitter storm thanks to his views on Brexit.

Just last week the Berkshire MP called on No 10 "to take control of our own laws, taxes, borders and trade rules for the whole U.K," after complaining the Northern Ireland Protocol was damaging the UK's internal market.

This prompted a flurry of furious responses online.

He also caused controversy earlier this month when he fumed about an EU website failing to include a reference to its newly-signed trade agreement with the UK.

Redwood used a blog on January 2 to complain that the bloc had yet to update its list of trade deals agreed with other countries.

Referencing the "negotiations and agreements" section of its website, the Tory MP pointed out that reference of a Brexit deal did not appear in any of the sections headed "Agreements in place", "Agreements being adopted or ratified", "Agreements being negotiated" or "Agreements on hold’.

But with the deal only agreed on Christmas Eve, it was likely to have been an administrative delay preventing it from being published online sooner.