Staunch Brexiteer MP ridiculed after calling for free movement of goods between GB and NI
- Credit: PA
Brexiteer MP John Redwood has been ridiculed after calling for the free movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
In a tweet directed at the government, Redwood said it "needs to take urgent action to ensure free movement of goods between Northern Ireland and GB".
The Tory backbencher added: "We voted to take control of our own laws,taxes, borders and trade rules for the whole U.K. Let’s get on with it."
Redwood has previously called for a ban on foreign trawlers in UK waters and said Britons should to "grow more at home" to cut down food imports from the EU.
MORE: Brexiteer fumes after EU fails to update website with mention of Brexit deal
The Brexiteer's concerns come as hauliers spend tens of thousands of pounds bringing empty lorries to Northern Ireland.
Seamus Leheny, of Logistics NI, said exports of goods from Northern Ireland to Great Britain are doing well, however, less is coming back across the Irish Sea as suppliers are faced with new customs demands.
MORE: Former ministers use sovereignty argument to oppose extradition of Briton to US
You may also want to watch:
Redwood's tweet received some stick online.
Steve Gill responded: "Easiest way to achieve that, without breaking international agreements, like the Good Friday Agreement, would be to join the EU Customs Union and Single Market. Would have hugely beneficial immediate effects on all UK business sectors including fishing."
Most Read
- 1 Brexit changes lead to exodus of Brits from Spain, UK nationals claim
- 2 Theresa May in Brexit warning to Boris Johnson's government
- 3 Nigel Farage launches new party in Scotland to promote 'positive case for the Union'
- 4 Graham Norton criticises Priti Patel claiming 'it's extraordinary she’s in charge of anything'
- 5 Tory backbenchers defeat Jacob Rees-Mogg's attempt to postpone debates
- 6 Brexiteer cuts off presenter to lambast teachers concerned about homeschooling during lockdown
- 7 No 10 defends Stanley Johnson receiving two coronavirus vaccines while others don't
- 8 Priti Patel confuses lockdown rules - despite insisting they were 'simple and clear'
- 9 No 10 seeks help of social media influencers to improve government's image in latest job advert
- 10 Backlash after government tried to choose questions from public at No 10 briefings
@Sudden_Stars added: "In other news, a man who bricked up his windows to prevent people looking in is now upset that he's not able to look out."
Labour MP Neil Coyle launched a more personal attack, writing: "He called for this. He voted for this. He still doesn’t understand this. He is responsible for this mess."
Twitter group Leeds for Europe were a bit more cheerful.
"Brexit ends the free movement of goods and people," they wrote. "That’s the whole point. Are you now saying you want to reverse #Brexit? If so, welcome on board. That’s our plan."
@SpanishDan1 highlighted: "You do know that you put a border in the Irish Sea and carved off Northern Ireland in readiness for a United Ireland, yes? Even though most Tories deny this truth."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.