Brexiteer claims Trump's lawyers convinced him not to send ill-advised letter to Biden

Published: 11:32 AM November 11, 2020

A Brexiteer MP has claimed that he did not send his 'ill-advised' letter to Joe Biden warning him about Brexit, after being convinced by Donald Trump's lawyers.

The Tory had drafted a letter congratulating Biden for his win, before insisting that the president-elect does not interfere in Brexit, because the EU referendum “gave us a larger percentage mandate for exit than your own convincing win”.

He advised the Democrat politician to speak with the European Union about the possibility of a hard border in Northern Ireland, insisting it was "false EU rumours".







Redwood was heavily criticised for the comments he made in the letter, which had been drafted on to his blog.

But in a u-turn, the Brexiteer said he did not send the letter of congratulations because he was expecting “a month of rallies and court cases to seek to reverse Mr Biden’s current lead” and he will “pause as these issues develop”.

A new post reads: “Mr Trump’s lawyers stated they had good evidence about people trying to vote in person only to discover their vote had already been cast.

In Nevada they think votes were cast by people not living in the state. There are also in some states issues about delivery and dates of postal votes.”

Despite the change of heart, it did not stop a fellow pro-Brexit MP from telling the next US president to "butt out" of the issue, despite hoping for a trade deal with America.