Public give hilarious reaction to Brexiteer's tweet on Project Fear

Published: 9:18 AM November 24, 2020

A Brexiteer MP has been ridiculed over tweets he made about Project Fear and the fall in car sales across Britain.

John Redwood has become the centre of a Twitter trend after suggesting that the plummeting car sales in the UK had nothing to do with Brexit.

Redwood's comment comes amid speculation that Nissan's Sunderland car plant faces closure, a claim the car manufacturer has rejected.







In what appeared to be a fit of rage, Redwood vented on Twitter: "Project Fear never gives up over Brexit. If they are so concerned about the UK car industry why have they been so quiet over the collapse of petrol and diesel car sales this year? It took place whilst we were still in the single market and customs union."

Project Fear never gives up over Brexit. If they are so concerned about the UK car industry why have they been so quiet over the collapse of petrol and diesel car sales this year? It took place whilst we were still in the single market and customs union. — John Redwood (@johnredwood) November 24, 2020

The former Tory minister's message prompted a speedy response from fellow users.

You may also want to watch:

Times columnist Alex Massie quipped: "If only there was some way of working out why people might not have rushed to buy a car this year, eh?"

If only there was some way of working out why people might not have rushed to buy a car this year, eh? https://t.co/s0khVuvlhs — alexmassie (@alexmassie) November 24, 2020

MORE: John Redwood sends 'warning letter' to Joe Biden over Brexit

John O'Shea, a Labour councillor in Birmingham, remarked: "John Redwood. As sound an economic analyst as he is a choral singer."

John Redwood. As sound an economic analyst as he is a choral singer. https://t.co/XCnkOgOEO8 — John O'Shea (@politicalhackuk) November 24, 2020

James Gilroy followed up with: "These Brexiteers are the gift that keeps on giving."

Mike Holden hilariously pointed out: "Never let it be said that Brexiters are thick as mince again. Mince this thick would still count as 'a cow'."

Never let it be said that Brexiters are thick as mince again.

Mince this thick would still count as "a cow". https://t.co/Qe7eRH6fRS — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) November 24, 2020

Robyn said: "Could someone please reboot @johnredwood he seems to be stuck in a loop."

MORE: Tory MP claims Brexit 'irrelevant' in making case for second Scottish independence referendum

Law professor Paul Bernal added: "Jeez, John, you might have noticed we’ve had a pandemic since the Spring. Are you really this dense, or is it an act?"

He continued: "Seriously, it’s a crowded field, but I think @johnredwood might be the stupidest Brexiter."

Seriously, it’s a crowded field, but I think @johnredwood might be the stupidest Brexiter. — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) November 24, 2020

A Boris Johnson parody account quipped: "Smart cookie John Redwood understands that in a year of redundancies, working from home and uncertainty about the future, it is the single market that is responsible for lower car sales."