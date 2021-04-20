No 10 says Johnny Mercer is 'valued' minister as it attempts to stop him resigning
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson has claimed Johnny Mercer is a “valued” minister as he tries to stop him resigning from government.
Veterans minister Mercer is thought to be unhappy about a lack of progress in dealing with former personnel being investigated for killings during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
He has been heavily involved in the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill, which is going through its final stages in parliament.
The legislation was developed in response to legal claims made after operations in Iraq and Afghanistan but it does not cover incidents in Northern Ireland.
The prime minister’s official spokesman acknowledged No 10 was aware of “speculation” around former army officer Mercer’s future but “speculation is what it is at the moment”.
He added: “Johnny Mercer is a valued minister in the government and we have a good track record on delivering for veterans’ issues.”
The spokesman said he was not aware of any conversations between Mercer and Johnson today.
It is reported that Mercer has become increasingly frustrated about the lack of progress on the Northern Ireland issue but he is not expected to announce his resignation until the Overseas Operations Bill completes its passage through parliament.
Most Read
- 1 Brexit regret: Meet the Leave voters who wish they hadn't voted Leave
- 2 Labour leader defends NHS after being kicked out of pub in Bath
- 3 Opposition parties push for probe into Boris Johnson's conduct following viral video
- 4 Boris Johnson vows action over 'absurd' post-Brexit trading arrangements
- 5 Scottish Tory leader accused of 'nonsense' excuse for Boris Johnson avoiding Scotland
- 6 Defence minister Johnny Mercer 'trying to resign' - reports
- 7 ‘I should not have listened to Cameron’ – Former European Commission president
- 8 New research reveals half of Brexit supporters were not 'left behind' red-wall voters
- 9 A chapter is over for Britain, for good or ill
- 10 Welsh government refused permission for legal challenge over post-Brexit bill
Lords amendments to the Bill will be considered in the Commons on Wednesday.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.