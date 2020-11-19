Hartley-Brewer shows double standards over Covid-19 rules for Christmas and Eid
Brexiteer Julia Hartley-Brewer has been accused of calling on people to break the coronavirus rules at Christmas, after suggesting those that celebrated other religious events had contributed to a rise in cases.
The talkRADIO presenter previously claimed that "families getting together for Eid in an area with a large Muslim population" was a "key part of reasoning" for local lockdowns in the North West of England.
Hartley-Brewer was accused of Islamophobia for her comments, with one noting: "If you were told to stay in and not to see your family for Christmas at 9pm the day before I’m sure you would have something to say about that".
Now the outspoken radio presenter has been accused of encouraging people to show that they will break the rules at Christmas if restrictions are not relaxed.
She tweeted: "Remember: the government can only impose another post-Xmas lockdown if everyone plays along with it. They need our consent for it to work. Make sure they know what you REALLY think. And do it NOW."
Her remarks have sparked a backlash with the presenter told it was an "absolutely stupid thing to tweet".
Another wrote: "The alternative to ‘putting up with’ is to what precisely? Are you inviting people to break the law and breach lockdown rules?"
Hartley-Brewer, however, has defended her double standards. She explained on Twitter: "Because Christmas is a national public holiday celebrated by the majority of the British people, of all faiths and none, in what is historically and constitutionally a Christian country. The other faith holidays are not".
