Published: 12:56 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 1:00 PM January 25, 2021

A former Brexit Party MEP who owns a seafood company and campaigned on fishing being 'great' for coastal communities across the UK has said Boris Johnson's deal has left her with "no fish".

June Mummery said waiting five years for fishing quotas to expire was "a long time when you have nothing".







Mummery, who campaigned during with the pro-Brexit group Fishing for Leave during the 2016 referendum and who owns her own seafood business, claimed leaving the EU would be beneficial for the UK's fisheries industry.

In December, she tweeted: "We are taking back full control of our waters and resources. Fishing shouldn't even be in any deals.

"That GDP is not a small 2 percent. That GDP is 100 percent to coastal communities and we need that back.

"We have got a golden opportunity to rebuild our industry that quite frankly has been taken away from us."

But Mummery's tone shifted drastically during an interview with former MEP turned commentator Martin Daubney.

"As fishing goes, and if we want to hang on to the industry we have, five years is a long time when you have nothing," she said.

"We're on our knees. We've waited 40 years and quite frankly a lot of people will pack up, including myself. I've got no fish!"

The UK has signed on to reclaim the amount of fish it catches in Britain's waters over a five-year period. After that, there will be annual negotiations to decide how the catch is shared out between the UK and EU.

The irony of Mummery's words was not lost on Twitter users.

Martin G wrote: "She wanted a hard Brexit. She said she could do her own deals and didn't need the gov't to do deals for her. Why hasn't she done her own deal? No sympathy for her, just like she had none for the NHS, manufacturing, sciences, students, musicians, FoM etc. etc."

Helen Salmon described it as "Peak idiocy".

Anti-Brexit group Best for Doncaster wrote: "We tried to warn them, we tried to stop this. We were mocked, told we were scaremongering, accused of spreading project fear. Now reality bites and it brings us no joy. Just immense anger and sadness that it has come to this."

We tried to warn them, we tried to stop this. We were mocked, told we were scaremongering, accused of spreading project fear.



Pashi Rai said: "Regardless of whether you're a Remainer or a Brexiteer, it is really sad to see businesses suffering this way, even if they did vote for Brexit."