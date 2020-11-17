Video
Presenter's perfect response to Robert Jenrick over IndyRef2 warning
- Credit: Sky News
Sky News presenter Kay Burley had the perfect response to communities secretary Robert Jenrick when he issued a warning about the impact of Scottish independence on the economy.
The minister was dispatched to the television studios to defend Boris Johnson's remarks criticising devolution.
Jenrick said those not focusing on the priorities of the people during the pandemic were "deluding themselves", warning it could create further upheavals during a "very significant period of economic disruption".
Asked if the people of Scotland or Wales should be allowed to decide their fate, he explained: "My answer is I don't think this is the right time to do that. The leader of the SNP themselves said a few years ago that this should be settled for a generation.
"And any politician wants to spend time on questions like that at the moment when we're in the biggest health crisis for generations, and we're facing a very significant period of economic disruption, I think is frankly deluding themselves.
"They should be focusing on the priorities of the government".
It prompted Burley to respond: "I suppose that Nicola Sturgeon might say the same thing about Brexit".
She added: "But she's not on the show today so I can't ask her."
Her comeback caused Jenrick to give a nervous smile as the questioning
Burley's response was praised by viewers.
"No limits to double standards!" said Craig Jay.
"Kay Burley - take a bow. That was absolutely tremendous. Pure poetry," wrote another.
Eleri Tudor tweeted: "At last people on TV saying it out loud!"
Carol Wade added: "Zinger! That wiped the smirk off his face"
