Starmer says Corbyn’s response to anti-Semitism report ‘as bad as you can get’
The New European
- Credit: PA
Sir Keir Starmer has said Jeremy Corbyn’s response to a damning report on anti-Semitism in Labour was “just about as bad as you can get”.
The opposition leader said he was “disappointed” when his predecessor claimed the issue had been “dramatically overstated for political reasons”.
Corbyn was suspended from Labour over his response to the damning Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report last month.
He has since been reinstated as a party member by the National Executive Committee, but Sir Keir has not restored the Labour whip – meaning Corbyn cannot sit as a Labour MP.
Speaking at a Jewish Labour Movement virtual conference, Sir Keir said: “I can’t tell you how disappointed I was with Jeremy Corbyn’s response.
You may also want to watch:
“Because the words he used, what he said, coming from the former leader of the Labour Party in response to that report were just about as bad as you can get.
“Everything in a sense that has followed in the last few weeks follows from those words, and that has exacerbated the pain and the hurt and we are in a position that I did not want to be in.”
Most Read
- 1 Alastair Campbell warns Boris Johnson 'days away' from agreeing 'terrible' Brexit deal
- 2 Poll finds support for Brexit at an all-time low
- 3 David Davis made centre of Brexit jokes following Vodafone rant
- 4 James O'Brien confronts Vote Leave supporters who think Remainers want Brexit to fail
- 5 Brexit need not mean turning away from Europe
- 6 The 20 most influential figures in British politics
- 7 The Remainers who haven't been paying attention
- 8 Rishi Sunak fails to declare family's wealth in ministerial register, probe finds
- 9 Joe Biden could scrap US-UK travel corridor in favour of one with Ireland
- 10 Dominic Raab leads government calls for 'fresh thinking' from EU over Brexit
Last week, Labour’s chief whip Nick Brown asked Corbyn to “unequivocally, unambiguously and without reservation” apologise for claiming that the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated for political reasons”.
In a letter obtained by the PA news agency, Brown said the former Labour leader’s response to the report caused “distress and pain” to the Jewish community.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.